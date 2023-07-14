Fans of Les Mis have undoubtedly dreamed a dream of seeing the iconic musical on a local stage — and now that dream is coming true.
“Les Misérables” brings timeless themes of sacrifice, love, redemption and broken dreams to the Saroyan Theatre July 25-30.
“Why this piece is so universal and timeless is that it really taps into humanity,” said actress Addie Morales. “While things in the world will always change and things about us as a society will always change, our humanity doesn’t change. So we will always resonate with themes of forgiveness, redemption and survival. That will never leave us.”
Morales plays the pivotal role of Cosette, the adopted daughter of protagonist Jean Valjean, a fugitive from the law in 19th century France. On the road with the production since October, this marks Morales’ first national tour.
“I love Cosette. I love her deeply,” Morales said. “My favorite thing about her is that, for me, she is the hope and survival of the next generation. Where she comes from is not great. She comes from a lot of suffering and she ends up being the success story."
Morales said that while Cosette does not necessarily get a lot of stage time, she is nonetheless the key to the themes in the production. She said that much of the story revolves around Cosette. She’s the muse and motivation of protagonist Valjean (played by Nick Cartell).
Based on the 1862 Victor Hugo novel, the “Les Misérables” musical opened in 1980, winning multiple Tony Awards and becoming the sixth longest-running Broadway production of all time.
It follows Valjean, a man recently released after serving nearly two decades in prison for stealing a loaf of bread to feed a starving family member. In his quest for personal redemption, he gets involved in a country-wide revolution.
The revolution is scored by the music of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and features memorable songs including “I Dreamed a Dream,” “Do You Hear the People Sing?,” ”Master of the House,” and “On my Own.”
Morales has been a fan of the musical since seeing a high school production when she was a child.
“I just remember viscerally crying in the audience,” she said.
Tickets for “Les Misérables” are on sale now at BroadwayinFresno.com, in person at the Fresno Entertainment and Convention Center Box Office, or by calling 800-745-3000.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Saroyan theatre is located at 730 M St., Fresno.