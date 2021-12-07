Friendship. Partnership. A couple of attributes that our nation aspires to achieve, but doesn’t always get there.
It was around a corner from Partnership Road that we recently renewed our friendship with old chums Phil and Chris in Poolesville, their hometown for several years in Montgomery County.
Back in the 1970s, we were four 20-something kids living in East Tennessee. Phil and I, transplanted Southern California dudes, were rookie reporters at a daily newspaper and we all socialized as young couples do.
I stayed in the newspaper business my entire career; Phil eventually joined the U.S. Government ranks as a writer and editor for the Department of Agriculture in our nation’s capitol.
When we reconnected in person a few weeks ago, we were mid-70s oldsters, long retired.
My spouse and I had spent the previous five days marveling at the sights of Washington D.C. — museums and monuments, the glamour of Georgetown and the glory of the National Cathedral — and were ready for a change of scenery.
The River Road (named for its proximity to the mighty Potomac) provided that rural diversion.
And so there we were, leaving Arlington, VA for the 35-mile woodsy jaunt to Poolesville, population 5,742. The drive through the Virginia and Maryland countryside reminded us of our days cruising backroads through the deciduous forests of Tennessee.
Like most Geezer gatherings, the talk was of old memories and catching up on families and health issues. We wobble when we walk and we don’t see or hear as well as we once did. Our pace is slow and some of us have replacement body parts.
In a manner, we are like our country. The U.S. of A. sometimes wobbles, stumbles and breaks a bone or two. But it recovers, and so do we.
I was reminded of that during the adventure into the Maryland countryside in a car borrowed from my cousin Martha and her husband Ray, our gracious hosts. A couple of times we wandered off track, and the car’s GPS system would announce, “Recalculating route.”
No one knows know how well we — individually or as a nation — will recalculate the next few years. Our partisan political differences appear to be serious, but we’ve faced serious issues before.
The day before our visit in Maryland, I toured Manassas National Battlefield Park in Virginia, site of the Battle of Bull Run, the first skirmish of the U.S. Civil War. America survived that rancorous quarrel (albeit with some 700,000 deaths) and we can survive our current Uncivil War.
So now, when I despair at the constant bickering between opposing political forces in our great country, I will close my eyes and recall a Monday in mid-November of 2021, when Friendship led to Partnership in the Maryland woods.
Peace and grace to all my friends and family, from Selma to Poolesville and all parts in between.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.