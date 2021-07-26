It has been very hot in Selma the last month and I know we are all thankful that we can leave work, go home and are able to control our temperature in order to be comfortable. So let’s talk about the history of air conditioning, electricity and water in Selma.
Merger of the San Joaquin Light and Power into Pacific Gas and Electric Company was announced in March 1930. The consolidation was not completed until late 1938, but in Selma, the effect was little more than a name change. PG&E retained the Selma district office, which became the first Selma building to be air-conditioned. The forerunner of having air conditioning in building eventually added to the overall power demands in Selma. In July of 1952, PG&E completed its new McCall substation at Leonard and Manning northwest of Selma. The Selma old pole yard was developed into a service center in 1961 on Sylvia and North streets and continues to serve in that capacity today.
During the years following the merger, there were concerted efforts to oust private power companies from serving the valley. In 1935, the Central San Joaquin Valley Municipal Utility District was formed. Despite the efforts, the District only included the Fowler area. There were many other tries to establish a local Utility District, but with Selma, already having a large power company, there was no support to change from PG&E.
PG&E served as the provider for water during the early years and in 1933, the Selma City Council asked for a water system sale price. PG&E responded that it had no intention of selling. Several weeks later, an Oakland engineer proposed that the city might install its own water system and in March of 1933, Selman voted in favor of public water ownership. The city applied for a federal grant and it was denied.
In December 1961, PG&E sold the water system to California Water Service Company. California Water Company expanded and improved upon the system through the 1970s and continues to update and provide quality service the the residents of Selma.
