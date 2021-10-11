I have been sharing information about the history of churches in Selma and I will continue to do that, but today I feel it is important to share some of the Chamber and Community activities that are coming up.
Life as we have seen for the last 18 months is beginning to return to some of the "normal” we have experienced in the past. So, I would like to share some of what is happening during this month.
There is a group of 13 from Selma that will be leaving on Oct. 12, 2021 for Ireland. This is a Chamber-sponsored event and we will be landing in Shannon Airport and traveling to Limerick. We will be there for seven days visiting Cliffs of Moher, Kilkenny Castle as well as many other places of interest. The last three days we will be in in Dublin where we will go Trinity College and visit many of the attractions around Dublin. We arrive back in Selma on Oct. 21, 2021. Will share pictures when we get home!
October brings many choices for events in Selma.
October 16, 2021 is the annual Tejano Concert at Pioneer Village-for tickets call Robertson Guerra Insurance at 891-2310.
The week of Oct. 18-23, the City of Selma and Waste Management will host a Selma Community Clean-Up at the Selma Unified School District Transportation Facility at 1100 Valley View Ave in Selma. For more information, call 559-891-7694
On October 30, 2021, the Selma Rotary Club will have the 56th Marching Band Festival. The event will start in Downtown and will feature Bands and groups of local and area organizations. Let us “Strick up the Band” as we fill Selma with the “Sounds of Music.” Starting at 1 p.m. at Staley Stadium the Bands will compete in the Half Time performances. Join us as we celebrate the young people that have worked hard to share their musical talents with the community.
I will finish the history of the early churches in Selma, when we return home from Ireland. Untill then — make sure you Support Selma — attend events and support the local stores and businesses!
