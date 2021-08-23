To share another “Langford Tango Johnston" story from the early days In Selma:
NEIGHBORLY COOPERATION
“If a man was building a new house everyone pitched in and helped. The first houses built were known as California houses. These consisted of a frame of two-by-fours with one-by- twelves nailed on the outside vertically. The cracks were then covered by one-by-fours and the exposed inside was usually covered with cheesecloth and wallpaper. Later, they built better homes but long after 1900 there were a good many of these homes still standing.
Whenever a neighbor has a fire, everyone dropped whatever they were doing and rushed over to help extinguish the blaze. In most instances, however, a bucket brigade was the only fire extinguisher they had and in most cases it was ineffective and the house would be destroyed. Then each neighbor would give a homeless family some article of furniture or dishes, bedclothes and such. No one thought of the gesture as charity or welfare, it was just a custom that was adhered to and everyone accepted it.
One time an old Swede bachelor left a note on his door so that if anyone came by they would know where he was. The note read, “I go to Mr. Danielson, he got a heavy lift.” This was typical of all old timers. They let it be known where they were in case a person needed help. This brief note left by the old bachelor couldn’t have been more descriptive if it had been a thousand word note written by Shakespeare.”
Times have changed. Houses are built very differently than during the early days of California, but I wonder — we have changed building materials, but have we changed that much as a people? I know in Selma — when there is a need, the community responds. Thanks for being such as great place to work and live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.