In the US, traveling with pets is common. Many people vacation with dogs, cats, and some even travel with birds or reptiles. Whether your trip is just to the pet store, the vet office, or a vacation, pet owners should be prepared with the appropriate equipment to keep your pet safe.
When you take your pet outside your home, the first thing you should be aware of is California Vehicle Code 23117, which requires all drivers to secure their pet inside a container, cage, or be tethered to prevent movement about the vehicle. For dogs, doggie car seats are readily available, as are tethers that hook to a seatbelt. For cats or pocket pets, an appropriately sized pet carrier is a good option. If you have a reptile a Rubbermaid container works great for transport. For birds, a small bird cage is an option, or a dog carrier is good for very large birds such as McCaws. Aside from California law, an appropriate carrier will prevent your pet from being lost. Sadly, at Karing for Kreatures, we’ve seen owners lose dogs, cats and even birds. Unfortunately, not all the pets were found. An inexpensive carrier could have prevented these tragedies.
Many owners elect to use a leash for dogs rather than a carrier, which is a good choice if the collar and leash fit appropriately. Most of the dogs that have escaped their owner at my vet hospital were wearing ill fitting collars or harnesses. It is important that collars do not slip over your dog’s head. You should test this by trying to pull the collar over your dog’s ears. If you can remove the collar without unbuckling it, then it is too loose. I do not recommend harnesses unless your pet has a medical condition such as collapsing trachea or a neck injury. Harnesses give dogs the ability to pull and gives the owner little control. If your veterinarian recommends a harness for your dog, it should be snug, so the dog cannot back out of it. Straps should be snug enough that you can only slip your finger under the harness, but it should not slack. If a collar or harness is too loose, the dog can simply back out of either. I recommend gentle leaders or pressure collars depending on your dog’s size and temperament. These devices provide better control and discourage dogs from pulling and stay securely in place.
Some cat owners like to carry their cats, and a few have trained their cats to walk on a leash. Though this is possible, it does leave your cat vulnerable. Though your cat may love to be carried or walk on a leash, other people’s dogs may not be as well behaved. An off-leash dog or a barking and lunging dog on a leash can be a recipe for disaster. Ultimately, cats are prey animals, which means they will claw and bite anything to protect themselves when in danger. This includes a loving owner who ventured out with a cat on a leash or carrying a cat in their arms. I recommend playing it safe and putting your cat in a carrier.
Birds are another species that owners like to carry. Though this can be an enjoyable way to interact with your bird at home, it is not advisable outside. Many birds have been lost from traveling without a cage. Sadly, most birds that are lost are never recovered. For this reason, I highly recommend using a small cage or carrier when traveling with your bird. It is important to check the security of the cage. Check that the bottom tray is securely attached and all doors that open are securely shut. Owners should consider using a twist tie to wire the doors closed since many birds are smart enough to open doors and let themselves out.
Traveling with pets, whether for pleasure or for a visit to the veterinarian should be safe for your furred, feathered, or scaled companion. With appropriate planning, you can be better prepared. I hope sharing this information can help owners avoid the tragedies I have witnessed.
In closing, I’d like to share a touching story about a lost patient of mine and my RVT Kiersten Carlson. Kiwi was lost while being carried into Karing for Kreatures in a cage. Sadly, the bottom tray was not securely attached and the bottom fell open. Kiwi escaped and flew away. Kiwi’s distraught owner searched the neighborhood and located Kiwi high in a tree. Kiwi’s owner returned to our lobby to seek assistance and a ladder. A client who lives nearby went home to get a ladder, and RVT Kiersten spent her lunch hour helping Kiwi’s owner retrieve the bird from the tree. There are moments in life that you get an opportunity to see the best of humanity. A stranger assisting a stranger and an RVT on her much-needed break giving her time to assist in the rescue. I am happy to report that Kiwi was retrieved from the tree and came back for a checkup. Though this story ended happily, many others have not, so be sure to keep your pets safe by using appropriate protective equipment during travel with your pets.
Finally, make sure all vaccines are up to date and if traveling by air, be sure to check airline and national requirements for travel.
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.
Her column usually runs every other Thursday.