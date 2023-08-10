In the US, traveling with pets is common. Many people vacation with dogs, cats, and some even travel with birds or reptiles. Whether your trip is just to the pet store, the vet office, or a vacation, pet owners should be prepared with the appropriate equipment to keep your pet safe.

When you take your pet outside your home, the first thing you should be aware of is California Vehicle Code 23117, which requires all drivers to secure their pet inside a container, cage, or be tethered to prevent movement about the vehicle. For dogs, doggie car seats are readily available, as are tethers that hook to a seatbelt. For cats or pocket pets, an appropriately sized pet carrier is a good option. If you have a reptile a Rubbermaid container works great for transport. For birds, a small bird cage is an option, or a dog carrier is good for very large birds such as McCaws. Aside from California law, an appropriate carrier will prevent your pet from being lost. Sadly, at Karing for Kreatures, we’ve seen owners lose dogs, cats and even birds. Unfortunately, not all the pets were found. An inexpensive carrier could have prevented these tragedies.

Many owners elect to use a leash for dogs rather than a carrier, which is a good choice if the collar and leash fit appropriately. Most of the dogs that have escaped their owner at my vet hospital were wearing ill fitting collars or harnesses. It is important that collars do not slip over your dog’s head. You should test this by trying to pull the collar over your dog’s ears. If you can remove the collar without unbuckling it, then it is too loose. I do not recommend harnesses unless your pet has a medical condition such as collapsing trachea or a neck injury. Harnesses give dogs the ability to pull and gives the owner little control. If your veterinarian recommends a harness for your dog, it should be snug, so the dog cannot back out of it. Straps should be snug enough that you can only slip your finger under the harness, but it should not slack. If a collar or harness is too loose, the dog can simply back out of either. I recommend gentle leaders or pressure collars depending on your dog’s size and temperament. These devices provide better control and discourage dogs from pulling and stay securely in place.

Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.

The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.

Her column usually runs every other Thursday.

Recommended for you