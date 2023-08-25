Steinbeck-Democracy
John Steinbeck talks to media in the office of his publisher in New York on Oct. 25, 1962. 

 Anthony Camerano

Harper Lee, Mark Twain, Ernest Hemingway… These iconic names are among the luminaries hailing from the United States. However, more locally, each state has produced their own homegrown authors who have left an indelible mark on literature with their diverse and significant contributions. A survey of 3,000 respondents by StoicQuotes.com shed light on each state’s most cherished authors, revealing some intriguing outcomes.

Consider Alabama. While many might presume Harper Lee, famed for "To Kill a Mockingbird," to be the state's favored author, it was Helen Keller who garnered the majority of votes. Born in Tuscumbia in 1880, Keller’s youth was overshadowed by an illness rendering her blind and deaf. Yet, under Anne Sullivan's unwavering mentorship, Keller transcended her adversities, evolving into a revered author and speaker. Throughout her journey, Keller held a profound affection for Alabama, often alluding to it as her treasured homeland.

In a similar vein, despite F. Scott Fitzgerald penning "The Great Gatsby," wasn't New Yorkers’ top literary pick. That honor belonged to James Baldwin, renowned for "Go Tell It on the Mountain." This 1953 semi-autobiographical novel delves into intricate subjects like religion, race, and family dynamics, portraying the life of John Grimes, a young African American boy navigating his identity amidst a religious upbringing in Harlem.

