We have been in rehearsal, and now ready for our one act play festival this weekend — July 1-2 with shows at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., at our new location.
We call our new space Lil’ Brick Theater and if you haven’t been there yet, you are in for a treat. It’s on 119 ½ N. Douty in Hanford.
Also, our pay-what-you-want ticketing is available for this event. We recommend getting tickets online in advance. Just indicate what you would like to pay for tickets on our website. Go to www.HanfordMTC.com.
We’d like to make this one-act play festival a regular fair at our theater. In teaching acting, we utilize many one-acts. We’ve discovered some awesome plays that deserve a stage. This weekend we feature four pieces.
"The Letter" is by Hanford writer Kenny Sides. Kenny’s original interest was in film but acting and writing became a new interest. The piece is short with a delightful ending. He performs it himself.
Linda Amayo-Hasson is a past participant of the Indigenous Voices Playwright Workshop which was held last November in Hanford. We had to do her piece "Tornado Train" again. Sarah McCullough, from NAS Lemoore, and Salma Alatorre, from Hanford High West, recreate their roles. The piece is about an Indigenous girl from the Kickapoo Tribe who was taken up in a tornado and thrown to a woman needing redemption, but will she take it?
Elaine Burruss is from Porterville and has been part of our HMTC acting classes for nearly a year. She wrote and will perform her short piece "Lady Like" in a monologue, stand-up comedy fashion.
"T (For Torture)" is performed by Gabriel Omar and Jason Boado, both of Lemoore. This piece was first performed in Chicago and now here at the Lil’ Brick stage at HMTC. The question the audience must ask themselves is whether it is the mind, or the body that is being tortured.
See the plays, see our space, see us, and support us. You won’t regret it.
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company.