We have been in rehearsal, and now ready for our one act play festival this weekend — July 1-2 with shows at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., at our new location.

We call our new space Lil’ Brick Theater and if you haven’t been there yet, you are in for a treat. It’s on 119 ½ N. Douty in Hanford.

Also, our pay-what-you-want ticketing is available for this event. We recommend getting tickets online in advance. Just indicate what you would like to pay for tickets on our website. Go to www.HanfordMTC.com.

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

