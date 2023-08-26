So, I have determined that writing a play for puppets is just the same amount of work as writing a play for people. I had thought otherwise and took on the task with vigor. The responsibility was huge for I took a classic story of Don Quixote and fine-tuned it to family entertainment.
Though "Don Quixote" is a classic story, it was challenging to put in puppet language. The average reading time of Don Quixote is 17 hours and 52 minutes. This puppet play is less than an hour. Visuals were implemented to help the story along.
Visuals? I should mention that we utilize three screens in the theater. We use the screens to thrust a story forward. We use film, and images on the screens. This could be viewed as mixed media. In reality, mixed media is common in regional theaters.