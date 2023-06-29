The Big Fresno Fair has announced two more dynamic shows as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater.
These new performances are: Carlos Mencia (Oct. 6) and The Offspring (Oct. 13). These shows join a line-up that already consists of: Midland, En Vogue with special guest Exposé; Elle King; Hairball; Danny Gokey and Ryan Stevenson; and The Beach Boys.
Tickets will then go on sale to the general public online-only on Monday, July 10 at 10 a.m.
Carlos Mencia
Friday, Oct. 6 | Ticket Prices: $32, $22, $18
Comedian Carlos Mencia is best known for his raw and unfiltered style of comedy, which he has showcased to great success on comedy stages, and in television shows and movies. He has recently gone back to his comedic roots on his No Hate No Fear comedy tour, sharing his newest material with smaller, more intimate audiences. As a comedian who finds the hilarious irony in both the day-to-day and the newsworthy events, Carlos recently shot two stand-up specials due out later this year. Carlos will also reprise his role as Felix Boulevardez in Disney+'s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” the revival of the groundbreaking animated series “The Proud Family.” The show is heading into its second season.
His career in comedy started at an amateur night at the world-renowned Laugh Factory; after Mencia became a regular at The Comedy Store, performing nightly. He then found success on the Los Angeles comedy circuit, eventually landing on shows such as "In Living Color," "The Arsenio Hall Show," and "An Evening at the Improv." In 2002, Comedy Central began development on the show "Mind of Mencia,” which was an instant hit, running for four seasons. Comedy Central signed Mencia for an original stand-up special, “Carlos Mencia: No Strings Attached,” the first Comedy Central Stand-up Special DVD to achieve Platinum sales status. Later, Mencia went on to star on the big screen. He starred opposite Ben Stiller and Michelle Monaghan in "The Heartbreak Kid," and in the family-comedy "Our Family Wedding," alongside America Ferrara and Forrest Whitaker.
The Offspring
Friday, Oct. 13 | Ticket Prices: $62, $52, $47
Having sold over 40 million records worldwide, The Offspring is one of the best-selling punk rock bands in history. They are also often credited — alongside fellow California punk bands Green Day, NOFX, Bad Religion, Rancid and Blink-182 — for reviving mainstream interest in punk rock in the 1990s. Debuting in 1989, edgy-punk band The Offspring released their self-titled album, and followed with a six-week tour through the United States. In 1992, the group went back to the studio to record their second album Ignition, and went on U.S. tours with Pennywise and NOFX. Two years later, The Offspring released their third album, "Smash," which featured hit singles "Come Out and Play," "Self Esteem" and "Gotta Get Away" propelling them into rock stardom. The album was a huge success, setting the all-time record for most units sold by an independent label band at 16 million records and went on to certified 6x Platinum in the United States.
Fast forward some 25 years and seven albums later, The Offspring released their 10th album "Let the Bad Times Roll" (2021) and planted their punk rock flag in the sand once again! Within seconds into the album, the sound is recognizable — the rumbling bass lines, the thundering drums, breakneck guitar riffs that explode out of the speakers and that voice, a searing howl equal parts snarl and desperation – this is The Offspring! The material on Let the Bad Times Roll was written and recorded at various times over eight years, in collaboration with mega producer Bob Rock. The album contains some of Holland’s most direct and intense lyrics to date with “Army of One” and “Breaking These Bones.”