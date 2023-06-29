The Big Fresno Fair has announced two more dynamic shows as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater.

These new performances are: Carlos Mencia (Oct. 6) and The Offspring (Oct. 13). These shows join a line-up that already consists of: Midland, En Vogue with special guest Exposé; Elle King; Hairball; Danny Gokey and Ryan Stevenson; and The Beach Boys. 

Tickets will then go on sale to the general public online-only on Monday, July 10 at 10 a.m. 

Carlos Mencia
Buy Now

Comedian Carlos Mencia performs during the Tr3s: MTV, Musica y Mas Upfront on Wednesday, May 19, 2010 in New York. He will perform this October at the Big Fresno Fair. 
2014 Riot Fest - Chicago main
Buy Now

Dexter Holland and Noodles of The Offspring perform during Riot Fest on Sept. 12, 2014, in Chicago. The band will perform at the Big Fresno Fair this October. 

Recommended for you