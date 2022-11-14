The Selma Arts Council presents "Oedipus El Rey" at the Selma Arts Center this November.
The production opens Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 and runs through Dec. 3, 2022 in Selma.
“As he approaches the end of a lengthy prison sentence, Oedipus is ready to taste his long-awaited freedom. But physical liberation comes at a price, and life on the outside proved its own king of prison ruled by a cruel and violent fate. Based on Sophocles’ classic tale, 'Oedipus El Rey' is an urgent examination of modern institutions, social barriers, and the power of storytelling for those bold enough to challenge the gods of our time," according to Dramatists.
"Oedipus El Rey" displays a beautiful marriage between classic Greek theater and traditional Mexican storytelling. Set in various locations, including our own Central Valley, but primarily in East L.A., and steeped in the cholo culture, the show is a magnificent piece of culture from the community and for the community. It is a Central Valley premiere!
Selma Arts Center's production features a cast and production crew of talented individuals from the Central Valley. Production team members include Director Rodolfo Robles Cruz, Stage Manager Daniel Rosales, Set Designer Sylviah Vargas, Light Designer Sunshine DeCastro, Costume Designer Lauren Heard, Makeup Designer Cecilia Cantu, and Sound Designer Kimmy Kaur.
The talented ensemble cast is composed of Ellie West, Mason T. Beltran, Carlos Oliviera Sanchez, Agustin Chapa, Juan Luis Guzman, Jennifer Rodriguez, and Thomas Estrada Jr.
"Oedipus El Rey" is Rodolfo Robles Cruz’s mainstage debut as a director with the Selma Arts Center. He previously worked on The Selma Originals in 2019 where he wrote and directed "LA Nortena," a play which later won KCACTF’s National Playwriting Program for Region 8. He is an Alumnus from California State University, Fresno and hopes to pursue his MFA in Directing soon.
“It’s time we start pushing daring stories about the community, for the community, and from the community out. With 'Oedipus El Rey' we take a daring step forward into the world of Latine theater. With strong themes and performances, this show dives deeply into the issue of recidivism and how our world has racism ingrained into its DNA. Alfaro calls this a show that is meant to tackle the gods of our time. Those gods are no longer the ones our family prays to. In Greek theater, the gods were in control of the fate of people. In this story, as well as in our world, we are puppets being pulled by the strings of the prison-industrial complex, and capitalism as it lends its arms to the wealthy White majority. I am honored to continue the work of our community leaders who bring a wealth of Latine art to the community such as Juan Luis Guzmán, Dr. Gina Sandi Diaz, and Miguel Gastelum to name a few,” Cruz said.
Performances are 7: 30 p.m. Nov. 18-19, 25-26, Dec. 1-3 as well as 2 p.m. Nov. 19-20, 26-27 and Dec. 3.
This show offers general seating divided by riser seating and floor seating. Doors open half an hour before show time on normal performance nights. For more information, call (559) 891-2238 or visit the Selma Arts Center website at selmaartscenter.com Tickets will also be available at the door for the same price until sold out. The Selma Arts Center production of "Oedipus El Rey" is sponsored by the Selma Arts Council.
The Selma Arts Center is located at 1935 High Street, Selma.