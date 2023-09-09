Sixteen years ago, I had a eureka. Military life, overseas tours, deployments and raising three children had rendered my legal career not only stale, but practically impossible. I worried that I’d never earn income again.

However, when a relative commented on how funny my annual Christmas letters were, it came to me in a flash of genius. “I’ll become a writer!” I thought, envisioning myself happily tapping away at our home computer (back then, a behemoth, dust-gathering Dell), earning a tidy second income along with international prestige while the children played in the yard and pot roast simmered in the the oven. Writing was the perfect work-from-home military-spouse career!

I had no clue how to be a writer, much less a paid writer. But ignorance is stupidity masquerading as bliss, so I started immediately, writing humorous commentary from our powder-blue Formica kitchen desk.

www.themeatandpotatoesoflife.com

Recommended for you