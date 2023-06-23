The annual Monsterpalooza convention, held earlier this month in Pasadena, is a place where fans of horror, science fiction and fantasy can congregate and celebrate the effects artists who create the fantastic images for Hollywood productions as well as the actors who embody those creations.

It’s not uncommon to see roving amateur and professional cosplayers walking up and down the aisles of make-up demonstrations, movie props, puppets, monster masks and other items.

You can meet anyone from Dr. Zaius of the “Planet of the Apes” to someone in a Jack Nicholson mask so real and life-like you’d think you stepped into “The Shining.” You’ll also see monsters of all kinds — Draculas, killer clowns from outer space, dragons, gremlins, phantoms of the opera, toxic avengers and everything in between.

