The annual Monsterpalooza convention, held earlier this month in Pasadena, is a place where fans of horror, science fiction and fantasy can congregate and celebrate the effects artists who create the fantastic images for Hollywood productions as well as the actors who embody those creations.
It’s not uncommon to see roving amateur and professional cosplayers walking up and down the aisles of make-up demonstrations, movie props, puppets, monster masks and other items.
You can meet anyone from Dr. Zaius of the “Planet of the Apes” to someone in a Jack Nicholson mask so real and life-like you’d think you stepped into “The Shining.” You’ll also see monsters of all kinds — Draculas, killer clowns from outer space, dragons, gremlins, phantoms of the opera, toxic avengers and everything in between.
Some of these cosplay costumes, masks and outfits are made by super fans as a hobby and some are made by the studios of Oscar-winning artists.
While in attendance, I witnessed an impromptu meeting that embodied everything that I love about pop culture fandom.
A group of cosplayers in absolutely impeccable ghost outfits were floating around the show room spooking the guests. These were no run-of-the-mill ghosts, however. Their ghostly pale green Victorian-era outfits could have come from only one iconic haunted house—Disney’s Haunted Mansion.
The group of four or five ghosts gladly stopped to pose for photos and take selfies with anyone who asked, as is common among cosplayers at these events.
That’s when one heroic kid saw his chance to fulfill his destiny.
Dressed in his own impeccable Ghostbusters outfit complete with proton pack, the kid, who looked to be about 8 years-old, just couldn’t allow ghosts to walk the halls unbusted. Not on his watch.
Without a second thought, he tossed out a ghost containment trap — the kind used to catch Slimer in the iconic ‘80s movie — and it fell at the feet of the ghosts.
The ghosts, of course, were powerless against the trap — and the imagination of the young boy — and they instantly pretended to be sucked into the prop, all while the kid “blasted” them with his proton beam. The crowd that had gathered cheered the young Ghostbuster on while he laughed and smiled, busting the first ghosts of his career.
I don't think the boy and the ghosts knew each other beforehand and I’m pretty certain this wasn’t planned out ahead of time. It’s just one of those beautiful moments of serendipity where a kid got to play make believe and some ghostly adults were able to indulge him while nurturing their own inner children.
As the scene wrapped up and the boy high-fived each ghost as a thank you, I looked over to see my wife crying her eyes out.
“It’s just so cute,” she said, having been caught.
And it was that cute. I’m sure that’s a memory that not only will we cherish for a long time, but that those in attendance and, most importantly, that young Ghostbuster will cherish for years to come.