lunatype
From left to right: Patrick Allen, Matt Dillon and Larry Hoffman of LUNATyPE will perform at Plan B Taphouse in Hanford Saturday, July 28. 

 Parker Bowman, Staff

The first California show of rock band LUNATyPE can be called something of a musical pilgrimage.

Founding members Larry Hoffman and Matt Dillon began playing together about 15 years ago as teens growing up in Mississippi. Through moves, hiatuses and lineup changes, the two will reunite with new drummer Patrick Allen for a concert in Hanford.

“We’re excited to get together and play and to just create something new, something fun,” Hoffman said.

