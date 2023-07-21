The first California show of rock band LUNATyPE can be called something of a musical pilgrimage.
Founding members Larry Hoffman and Matt Dillon began playing together about 15 years ago as teens growing up in Mississippi. Through moves, hiatuses and lineup changes, the two will reunite with new drummer Patrick Allen for a concert in Hanford.
“We’re excited to get together and play and to just create something new, something fun,” Hoffman said.
After playing together for years in Mississippi, Hoffman joined the Navy and was stationed at Naval Air Station Lemoore about five years ago, putting the band on a hiatus outside of a couple scattered reunion shows whenever Hoffman could make it back home. While in Lemoore, he started making music with fellow Navyman Allen, who is originally from Cincinnati.
The trio decided that 2,000 miles of distance was not enough to keep them from rocking and joined forces, often practicing long-distance via recordings, to keep LUNATyPE alive.
Dillon said that LUNATyPE is more than just the sum of its members — it’s also about the message of optimism delivered in the package of rebellious rock n’ roll.
The band is influenced by everything from Jimi Hendrix and the Beatles to Rage Against the Machine and Green Day.
“It’s a mix — alternative, metal, punk,” Dillon said. “We just like it all and there’s no reason why you shouldn’t just throw all your influences together and make something.”
The band will play its first California show at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at Plan B Taphouse, 129 W. 5th St., Hanford. Admission is free. Only those 21 and over will be admitted.
The show will also be livestreamed so friends and fans back in Mississippi can experience it, as well.
"Everyone back home is excited about it because they didn't expect it just as much as we didn't," Hoffman said. "We kind of just threw it together."
Before the official show, Dillon will kick off the night with an acoustic set.
Dillon will be in Kings County rehearsing with the band as well as writing and recording material for nearly two weeks before heading back East. The band is planning more shows together in the future.