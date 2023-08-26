Forty-four years ago this week, I moved to north to attend San Jose State University. My sister will be attending her 40th Hanford High School reunion this fall. Since I have moved back to town, I frequently run into former classmates from elementary, junior high and Hanford High School. It always gives me a feeling of connection to the past.

A grandfather clock — that is something you don’t see much of anymore. My aunt and uncle had three beautiful tall clocks in their home. Reading about the Roe’s clock, recalled a sweet memory of the symphony of their daily chiming. Their sound always gave a sense of calmness and being in a safe place.  

Let’s see what items of interest I found this week, as we look back in Lemoore...

Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford.

Forty-four years ago, this month she headed north to attend SJSU.  After a career in the bay area/on the central coast she has retired and returned to the place where it all began.

She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com

Recommended for you