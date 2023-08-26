Forty-four years ago this week, I moved to north to attend San Jose State University. My sister will be attending her 40th Hanford High School reunion this fall. Since I have moved back to town, I frequently run into former classmates from elementary, junior high and Hanford High School. It always gives me a feeling of connection to the past.
A grandfather clock — that is something you don’t see much of anymore. My aunt and uncle had three beautiful tall clocks in their home. Reading about the Roe’s clock, recalled a sweet memory of the symphony of their daily chiming. Their sound always gave a sense of calmness and being in a safe place.
Let’s see what items of interest I found this week, as we look back in Lemoore...
The reunion for students of the old Lemoore High School, planned for Sept. 1 and 2, promises to be a success with over 135 reservations already made. The graduate of the earliest class represented is Carolyn Clausen of Lemoore from the class of 1905. Nearly everyone of the class of 1923 plans to attend, and members of other classes say the 23’ers are celebrating their half-centennial. Dinner will be served at the Masonic Hall, and a picnic will follow at Hickey Park the next day.
We have another addition this week to our “oddities of Nature department” with Mrs. Joe C. Mello of 18th Avenue reporting two Easter lily plants in full bloom—completely without regard to the season of the year. Mrs. Mello received the plants last Easter and when they started to fade she took them outdoors and planted them on the north side of a building.
In a colorful and impressive ceremony last Thursday afternoon, members of the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps stationed at the Lemoore Army Air Field, California were sworn in to the Army. Thus, the world “Auxiliary” was banished, and the Corps members assumed the full responsibilities, rights and privileges of regular members of the armed forces.
California voters will go to the polls next Tuesday to cast a ballot for the various candidates for county, district, state offices. The August primaries will narrow the field of political aspirants, and in some cases may determine the final result before the general elections are held in November. Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. The number of registered voters in this area total 2,664.
Mrs. M. Lowe, Burton Lowe and Miss Lavina Domingos attended a show in Fresno on Sunday and later motored out to see the midget auto races.
Ralph, second son of Mr. and Mrs. M. P. Domingos received a broken arm last week while attempting to crank a Model T. The arm is in a cast and is getting along nicely and Ralph hopes to be fully recovered by the opening of school.
A. G. Roe of Lemoore, is the proud possessor of an interesting and authentic antique in the shape of a hall clock, known as a grandfather’s clock. The massive clock is 7 feet tall and although it has outlived many owners, is still in good condition and keeps good time. While the exact age of the clock is unknown it was mentioned in a will dated in 1870. In the year 1805 it was brought to Canada from Ireland, by Capt. John Roe, great grandfather of A. G. Roe, of Lemoore. The case is of black walnut and the works of hammered brass. On its recent long journey from Canada the works somewhat got out of alignment. It was necessary to turn it over on arrival, to H. A. McDonald, for adjustment. After a few minor repairs Mr. McDonald put it in perfect running order again and pronounces it from all appearances, good for another hundred years.
“Cinderella” of the days of old will be revived again in a unique manner when the local post of the American Legion stage a big Cinderella dance on Friday night.
The dance will be held at the Legion Hall which will be re-decorated for the occasion. There will be prizes for both the gentlemen and ladies and the affair promises to be one of the biggest entertaining features of the year.
Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford.
Forty-four years ago, this month she headed north to attend SJSU. After a career in the bay area/on the central coast she has retired and returned to the place where it all began.
She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com