I know the article on the building of the new high school (or plant as they refer to it) is quite long, but I hope you found it interesting. I did, mainly due to my personal connection; my mom and her siblings graduated from there in the early to late '50s and my maternal grandmother’s siblings in the mid '40s.
Since it was so long ago, it is easy to forget there was ever a time of Prohibition. But, as we see, alcohol was still (pun intended) readily available as long as the runner didn’t get arrested.
As we saw the price of a first class U.S postage stamp go up to 66 cents just this week, it was amazing to think there was a time a stamp cost 3 cents. As one who enjoys stamps (due to my love of letter writing), I loved finding the section in the newspaper on new issues. Thanks to a dear friend, who also loves stamps, I have several 2 cent Jefferson rose colored stamps that were issued in 1954. The 3 cent Jefferson mentioned was actually purple in color.
Please take good care of yourselves as our temps soar sky high. Stay indoors if possible and drink lots of water. Try to stay cool as we look back in Lemoore…
In a letter received by the Lemoore Advance this week, Mrs. Dollie Badgley writes that her son Fred Dillard is on a destroyer somewhere in the Pacific. Another son, Boyd, is in a Marine training school in San Diego. Both Fred and Boyd attended Lemoore High School and have many friends here.
STAMP CHATTERS: First-day covers canceled at Washington on June 16, when the 3-cent Jefferson stamp was placed on sale, totaled 118,097. The first day of the 5-cent ordinary stamp, showing James Monroe will be at Washington, D. C. on July 21.
Mike Irrigary, of Stratford was in Justice Irwin’s court Monday morning on two charges in violation of the Volstead act, transportation and possession of intoxicating liquor. He was released on furnishing a thousand dollar security on each charge. He was arrested last Saturday by operatives from the sheriff’s office and had five gallons in his possession. Yesterday afternoon in Justice Irwin’s court Irrigary appeared with J. F. Pryor as his attorney and entered a plea of guilty to a charge of transporting liquor. His fine was fixed at $250 with an alternative of 250 days in county jail. The fine was paid. On motion of the district attorney the charge of possession was dismissed.
Lemoore’s three hundred and twenty five thousand dollar high school plant is being delayed. The plans of the trustees to annex to the city the Fox tract so that the school could be built on it, have been knocked in the head by the supervisors. That body thereby refused to allow the question to be settled by a vote of the people of the city of Lemoore, claiming that the location of the school should be settled by a vote of the entire high school district. The law allows the trustees to select the site, yet the supervisors are not willing to abide by the law in the matter. They say the law is wrong. It is obvious that in general the people in the west side of town will favor the Dingley tract and those on the east side will favor the Fox tract, but to the majority of the people of the district it will make little or no difference which tract is selected. Another phase of the matter-the trustees have power to purchase the Light tract east of Lemoore avenue which is already in the city limits, and go ahead with the building. Trustee Auble says the important thing is to get the building completed before the end of the coming school year. This year the present plant will be taxed to its full capacity, and if a satisfactory year’s work is done it will be a miracle. We crave action-either site will be a good one-but let’s go. The people of the district are anxious to get results on their money—and if there is to be delay, they will like to know the reason why.
Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford. After heading north to attend SJSU she had a 30+ year career in the bay area/central coast. She’s retired and returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com