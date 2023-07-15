master column photo.jpg

Donna Galletti

 Donna Galletti

I know the article on the building of the new high school (or plant as they refer to it) is quite long, but I hope you found it interesting. I did, mainly due to my personal connection; my mom and her siblings graduated from there in the early to late '50s and my maternal grandmother’s siblings in the mid '40s.

Since it was so long ago, it is easy to forget there was ever a time of Prohibition. But, as we see, alcohol was still (pun intended) readily available as long as the runner didn’t get arrested.

As we saw the price of a first class U.S postage stamp go up to 66 cents just this week, it was amazing to think there was a time a stamp cost 3 cents. As one who enjoys stamps (due to my love of letter writing), I loved finding the section in the newspaper on new issues. Thanks to a dear friend, who also loves stamps, I have several 2 cent Jefferson rose colored stamps that were issued in 1954.  The 3 cent Jefferson mentioned was actually purple in color.

Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford. After heading north to attend SJSU she had a 30+ year career in the bay area/central coast.  She’s retired and returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com

Recommended for you