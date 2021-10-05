20 Years Ago
Saying that Lemoore High School wants to provide its students with a well-balanced reading program, Assistant Superintendent Harry Sussman said that the school will not remove books listed as receiving the most complaints in the nation from its shelves. Banned Book Week was created 22 years ago by the ALA to celebrate freedom of speech and to bring the public’s attention to books that are currently undergoing challenges. Most frequently challenged books for children in some area school libraries are: Scary Stories series by Alvin Schwartz; Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling; Bridge to Terabithia by Kathrine Paterson; Alice series by Phyllis Reynolds Naylor; Goosebumps series by R.L. Stine; In the Night Kitchen by Maurice Sendak. And Classics: I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou; The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain; Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck; The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger; The Color Purple by Alice Walker; Beloved by Toni Morrison; Lord of the Flies by William Golding; To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee.
Responding to the events on the East Coast, staff, customers, and Reyna Sala have donated over $700 to help victims of the terrorists attacks.
25 Years Ago
The community’s firemen are gathering for fun, games, and a celebration Saturday in Lemoore. 1996 is the 75th year of the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department. To celebrate, we are holding a Fireman’s Muster in Lemoore City Park on Oct. 5.
Taoist Temple Preservation Society in Hanford will hold its 17th annual Moon Festival, in historic China Alley, on Saturday, Oct. 5, from noon to 5 p.m. This year the traditional celebration will feature Chinese crafts and displays, a bonsai exhibition, Tai-Chi, and martial arts demonstrations, children’s games, tours of the Temple and Museum, the popular Cal Poly Lion Dancers, and the Fresno Gumyo Taiko traditional Japanese drummers who will add to the pan-Asian flavor of the event.
The Renaissance of Kings Cultural Arts Faire holds its 19th annual celebration Oct. 5-6 in Hanford in the historical Civic Auditorium Park. On that weekend the park lawns, shaded by stately trees and surrounded by beautiful old buildings have become the fictional hamlet of Hanfordshire. You have journeyed back to 1520 to the England of the young King Henry VIII. Henry, Queen Katherine of Aragon, and their court are on progress about the English countryside. They have paused in Hanfordshire, where the villagers are enjoying the yearly autumn harvest revelries. King Henry, Queen Kathrine, and the court are delighted to join in the merry pleasures of the good countryfolk.
30 Years Ago
Bill Black, Lemoore High School’s superintendent, hosted the ceremony Monday evening that marked the official opening of the new swimming pool at the high school. Guided tours of the swimming complex and refreshments followed the ribbon cutting, with cake and punch served by members of the Pep Squad.
Lemoore has had its share of record holders, including at least one world record holder in track and field, but it’s never had a swimmer who went any farther than the Kings River. However, an Olympic gold medalist did take a dip Friday in Lemoore High School’s new pool and declared it of championship caliber. Adolph Kiefer, 73, won the gold medal in the backstroke at the 1936 Olympic games that gave us the famous Jessie Owens and the infamous Adolph Hitler. The same Adolph Kiefer, who for 20 years after the Olympics, retained the 100-meter backstroke world record, showed off a few of his famous strokes Friday as he visited the new Lemoore swimming pool.
100 Years Ago
What is considered to be one of the bootlegging establishments which have been furnishing booze to Coalinga during the past few weeks was found near Lethent Friday night by a bunch of cowboys traveling by with a herd of cattle. The cattlemen came up to the shack and discovered that it was being used. Upon investigation they were able to see a number of kegs inside the shack, and about nine o’clock a man rode up, and after seeing them there, rode away. The cattlemen informed Officer Dickinson and Officer Dixon on Saturday of their discovery, and the officers immediately set out for the scene of action, but arrived too late, as the man had evidently been frightened away by the presence of the cowboys and had taken with him everything excepting a few kegs of mash, which was evidently to have been used in the manufacture of the stuff.
