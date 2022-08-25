Life in a small town has benefits you can’t find anywhere else. But how can you take advantage of those benefits and take part in the educational, social, and recreational opportunities of our growing “global village”? You can, “surf the Net’” – that is, you can connect your home computer to a rapidly expanding worldwide network of computers known as the Internet. To do that, all you have to do is select an ISP, or Internet Service Provider. And today there are four local ISPs you can use. CNETech in Hanford, Kings Internet in Armona, Lemoore Computers, and LemooreNet. All four provide electronic mail, access to “newsgroups” where people with similar interests publish messages with information and opinions for all to read, and full Internet access.
The “Big Kmart” at Lemoore Avenue and Hanford-Armona Road reopened its doors last Sunday morning after a month-long refurbishment project. What has changed? The “pantry” has been expanded to include a greater quantity and variety of the food and home “consumable” products most shoppers are used to buying at a grocery store.
It was a case of a local coach realizing a dream when Lemoore native Tommy Oliveira was named assistant coach of the Fresno State women’s soccer team. Oliveira, son of Lemoore High School girls soccer coach Tony Oliveira, has previously coached club soccer and he also played soccer for 18 years.
Although it happens to fall on one of Kings District Fair days, many visitors to the fair can do well to also attend the Santa Rosa Indians’ annual celebration at 17th and Jersey Avenue, south of Lemoore. There will be games for the children, a baseball game, display of Indian wares, with sales also available, refreshments and authentic Indian dances. A drawing will also be held for the grand prize.
The Lemoore Post Office has received approval from the Regional Office in San Francisco for the delivery of mail, beginning Aug. 21, to the new Carlton Aire Subdivision north of Lemoore. Delivery of mail to those new homes will make it necessary for some changes in delivery in the Elk Meadows Subdivision.
Fishing has declined on many streams in Northern and Central California but Pacific Gas and Electric Company Stream Scouts report good conditions on others.
A statutory minimum salary for teachers of $6,000 per year has been approved by the legislature and is waiting final action by the Governor.
Bill Silvas and son, Morris, were joined by John Almanza at Lemoore on an unsuccessful deer hunt up Clear Creek and in Hernandez Valley. Bill said deer had not come down yet and there were but few.
Valley temperatures climbed into the 100s early in July and have stayed there ever since with no sign of relief in sight. Setting a new official record for the area, the mercury climbed to 112 degrees on the 12th of August, giving NAS Lemoore the dubious distinction of bearing the highest recorded temperature in the United States for that day.
When the kids come back to school, they’ll find a new library on the main campus of Lemoore Elementary School. The building, in now its final stages of completion, contains about 3,000 square feet and is being built at a cost of about $77,500. Besides the main book and study section, the library building will contain study corrals, a conference room, and a combined teachers’ work room and instructional materials center.
Fourteen Boy Scouts of Lemoore Troop 408, led by Scoutmaster Bob Wilson, ventured to Mineral King for two days of High Sierra camping on July 29. Mineral King is the area where the late Walt Disney laid plans to invest $32 million to form the glacier made valley into the largest ski resort in the world.
Lemoore High School students will start a new school year Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 8 a.m. when classes convene for the first session after the summer vacation. An enrollment of approximately 850 pupils is anticipated. Ralph Peterson, formerly principal at Avenal High School, assumes a similar position at LHS, replacing R.A. Annand, who resigned to accept an administrative position at Coalinga Junior College.
Opening date for the Lemoore Elementary Schools has been extended for one week, from Sept. 13 to the 20th, according to Principal P.W. Engvall who announced it would require an additional week for installation of furniture and fixtures in the new building.