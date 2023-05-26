image1 (1).jpeg

Junior Queen is Raelynn Capote and her attendants are Madison Motley and Estella Meneses.

 Contributed

On June 4, 2023, a group of local ladies will begin their Festa reigns as Senior and Junior Queens along with their attendants.

Senior Queen is Gabriela Maria Dutra. She is the daughter of Elizebeth and Gary Dutra of Hanford. She is the granddaughter of Dacia and the late Manuel Dutra of Hanford, as well as Marci Carriker of Missouri and the late Terry Davis of Tennessee. She is 16 years old, and a junior at Sierra Pacific High School. She is active in the school’s Varsity swimming and water polo program, and is currently enrolled in classes at COS as she prepares to enter the Nursing field as a pediatric RN. As the oldest of four kids, Gabriela is an amazing big sister and always willing to help where needed. Her hobbies include swimming, baking delicious sweets and spending time with her friends and family. Gabriela was blessed to represent Selma SPAA as junior queen in 2013, and is very excited to represent Selma SPAA ten years later as the 2023 Senior Queen, she said in a release.

Senior attendant is Madeline Valadao. She is the daughter of David and Terra Valadao of Hanford, the granddaughter of Eduardo and Maria Valadao of Hanford. Also the granddaughter of Terry and Debbie Davis of Hanford.

