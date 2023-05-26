On June 4, 2023, a group of local ladies will begin their Festa reigns as Senior and Junior Queens along with their attendants.
Senior Queen is Gabriela Maria Dutra. She is the daughter of Elizebeth and Gary Dutra of Hanford. She is the granddaughter of Dacia and the late Manuel Dutra of Hanford, as well as Marci Carriker of Missouri and the late Terry Davis of Tennessee. She is 16 years old, and a junior at Sierra Pacific High School. She is active in the school’s Varsity swimming and water polo program, and is currently enrolled in classes at COS as she prepares to enter the Nursing field as a pediatric RN. As the oldest of four kids, Gabriela is an amazing big sister and always willing to help where needed. Her hobbies include swimming, baking delicious sweets and spending time with her friends and family. Gabriela was blessed to represent Selma SPAA as junior queen in 2013, and is very excited to represent Selma SPAA ten years later as the 2023 Senior Queen, she said in a release.
Senior attendant is Madeline Valadao. She is the daughter of David and Terra Valadao of Hanford, the granddaughter of Eduardo and Maria Valadao of Hanford. Also the granddaughter of Terry and Debbie Davis of Hanford.
Valadao is 16, a junior at Sierra Pacific High School. Madeline is in the Business Pathway Program, active in ASB Leadership, Sierra Pacific Swim Team, and TNT Titans Swim Team in Tulare.
Senior attendant is Brooklyn Frauenheim. She is the daughter of Scott and Mani Frauenheim of Hanford. She is the granddaughter of Manuel and Maria Teixeira of Dos Palos and the late Harold and June Frauenheim of Hanford. She is 17 years old and she is a junior at Sierra Pacific High School in Hanford. She is active in ASB Leadership, the business finance academy, soccer and volleyball. Her hobbies include spending time with family and friends, working out and shopping! When she graduates she plans on attending a four-year college to major in nursing.
The SPAA Jr. Queen is Raelynn Capote. Capote is the daughter of Mario and Liliete Capote. Raelynn is a fourth grader at Alpine Vista School in Tulare. She enjoys being with family and friends, participating in school plays, and playing soccer and softball. Raelynn is looking forward to being the Jr. Queen along with her attendants, she said.
Junior attendant is Estella Meneses. She is the daughter of Joshua and Deodete Meneses. Estella is a first grader at Oak Valley School in Tulare. She enjoys playing the piano and raising her animals. She enjoys family trips especially to the beach.
Junior attendant is Madison Motley. She is the daughter of Jeff and Nicole Motley. She is a fourth grader at Alpine Vista School in Tulare. Madison loves to swim and ride her bike. She also enjoys playing sports and showing her animals. She enjoys family camping trips and being outdoors.