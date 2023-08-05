It all started when I was 12. My family left me and my cousin alone at our rental vacation house while our parents, older siblings, and grandfather had the adventure of a lifetime aboard a charter fishing boat off the Outer Banks of North Carolina, catching dozens of bluefish in Atlantic waters. They arrived home that night with their plentiful catch. Sunburned, they sipped icy beverages on the cottage porch, recounting stories from their charter.

On the cusp of adolescence, I was sick of being told I was too young for adventure. I envisioned all that I’d missed: Ropes tossed off sun washed docks. Boats rumbling past pelicans atop pylons. Engines roaring to life. Mountainous wakes of teal water forming behind sterns. Parades of cawing gulls following, hopeful for discarded bits of bait. Boats motoring toward the rising sun, deep water and game fish waiting to be caught. 

“They’d better take me next time,” I gritted my teeth.

