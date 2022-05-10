Olivia Hale’s lifelong dream will come true at this year’s Swedish Festival.
The 17-year-old Kingsburg High School junior will be crowned the Queen of the 2022 Swedish Festival on Thursday, May 19.
“It’s just being able to represent the town, being able to show that I’m a part of this town too and putting my name out there,” Hale said as why she has been eyeing the crown for nearly her entire life.
Hale first performed at the annual festival as a dancer at the age of 3 as part of the Svenska Kids Musik Club, a children’s Scandinavian folk dance group that performs annually at the Swedish Festival.
“I just fell in love,” Hale said. “I love the town, it’s so beautiful.”
Since that first time, Hale was kept up with her traditional Swedish, Danish and Norwegian dances. Not only has she danced at every Swedish Festival since her first, she dances several times a year at various events in the community. With the Fresno Danish Dancers, she dances at local senior centers during the holidays as well as at the annual Clovis Fest. She also dances as part of the annual Santa Lucia celebration and parade in Kingsburg.
Hale found out that she’d be the next queen last month.
“It made me emotional that I finally got it,” she said. “It was really touching to me.”
The Swedish Festival Queen is crowned at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19 following the pancake and pea soup supper, which begins at 5:30. Hale will then dance throughout the festivities of the following two days.
After that, Hale will represent the city in various ways. As Queen, she will assist at ribbon-cuttings, participate in parades and participate in other functions befitting festival royalty.
Hale already has a stacked calendar, though, as the high student is a drum major in the KHS Marching Band and Wind Ensemble, as well as a member of the Jazz Band, Jazz Choir – and she’s on the track and field team.
How does Hale find time for so many activities?
“Honestly, I don’t know,” she said with a laugh.
After high school, she wants to study both music and biology, hoping to find a career working at zoo.
The Swedish Festival runs May 19-21 in downtown Kingsburg. For more information, visit www.kingsburgchamber.com/ or call 559-897-1111.