Officer Jonathan Diaz was a graduate of Coalinga High School and graduated from West Hills College with his associates degree in criminal justice. In July of 2014 he began his law enforcement career in his home town of Huron as a reserve police officer.
Officer Diaz earned officer of the year with the Huron PD in 2015 and then in August of 2016 was hired by Lemoore Police Department. He would go on to earn Officer of the Year in 2018 with the LPD.
In his career, Officer Diaz was known to go above and beyond the call of duty. His tenacity and commitment to his profession was evident in every interaction he had. His intelligence was key in investigating complex cases both for Huron and Lemoore police departments. Previously selected as the recruit training officer for the Tulare-Kings counties Basic Police Academy, he would go on to be named Field Training Officer.
Known for his self initiative and willingness to go beyond the call of duty, Officer Diaz’s thoroughness and brilliant investigative skills resulted in multiple arrests for possession of controlled substances and loaded firearms.
For the community, Officer Diaz was part of the Youth Adult Awareness Program, where he mentored at-risk youth. He coordinated with Pleasant Valley State Prison and at-risk students of Lemoore High School to allow them to interact so the students would see the realities of incarceration.
Prior to his End Of Watch in November 2019, he was working with Chowchilla State Prison and female at-risk students with the Central California Women’s Facility Youth Diversion Program.
Diaz was off duty at a birthday party on Nov. 2, 2019 when he intervened in a domestic violence situation, where he was killed. He is survived by three children, his parents and siblings.
The family of Diaz was presented with the Medal of Honor by Lemoore PD in 2021. A Harley Davidson donated in memory of Officer Diaz has been put into service.
In April of this year, the overpass for Highway 198 and 19th Avenue will be dedicated in his honor. Diaz will also be remembered in Sacramento in the first week of May.
Diaz was an outstanding officer whose call to service and duty led to the ultimate sacrifice. He will be missed by all who knew him and the community he served.
Rest in peace, Officer Diaz, and thank you for your service.