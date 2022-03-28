The Kings River Conservancy will hold the 8th annual Spring Fling on the Kings on Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lapp River House in Sanger.
The community is invited to attended this free event overlooking the Kings River. Proceeds from the sale of lunch, drinks, and a raffle will benefit projects such as trail and park maintenance and public safety education.
The Spring Fling on the Kings will feature live music from Snap Jackson and the Knock on Wood Players throughout the day. Critter Corner will have a booth with animals, Kings River Conservation District will explain Pine Flat Dam and the water systems, and fly-fishing guide, Jimmy Morales, will give fly fishing demonstrations. Other booths include the Reedley College Fire class, Sanger High School Science Club, and more are slated to attend.
This year, Los Cabañas will provide a taco lunch consisting of tacos, rice, and beans for $10 per person. Greg Lapp’s featured homebrewed beer will be available along with wine, water, and soda.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs and spread out onto the lawn to enjoy the music, view, and company.
“It will be wonderful to celebrate the river — together!” said Deborah Lapp, board president of the Kings River Conservancy. “Come out to see the wildflowers and the hills still covered in green. Thank you for supporting your Kings River.”
In conjunction with the Spring Fling event, the Kings River Conservancy is holding their annual Spring Fling on the Kings Photo Contest. Student, amateur, and professional photographers are encouraged to enter up to two photographs by March 25. The winning entries will receive ribbons, cash prizes, and will see their photo on display at the Spring Fling event.
Deb and Gregg Lapp, Dr. Jerry and Sue Buckley, and KVPR are sponsors of the event.
The Kings River Conservancy is a non-profit organization dedicated to encourage public safety and sound public conservation practices along the Kings River corridor from Pine Flat Dam to Highway 99. They participate in functions such as invasive species removal, a trout incubator house to release trout into the river, adding warden patrols and maintaining safe public trails and access points along the river.
For more information about the Spring Fling or photo contest, contact the Kings River Conservancy at 559-787-9500 or visit www.kingsriverconservancy.org.