As is tradition, Kingsburg couples celebrating their 50th wedding anniversaries will be honored at the Swedish Festival.
The festival, taking place at 1475 Draper St., Kingsburg, is scheduled for May 18-20.
Don and Peggy McCarthy
Married: October 13, 1973
Don and Peggy McCarthy are Kingsburg residents and celebrating 50 years of marriage Oct. 13, 1973.
Don and Peggy are graduates of Kingsburg High School and both went on to Reedley College and Don graduated from Fresno State University. Don was involved during his working career with Auto Zone, Inc, and was manufacturing and maintenance manager until retired in 2016. Peggy was employed by the Kingsburg Elementary School District until her retirement in 2017.
They have two children, a daughter Shelly McCarthy living in Fresno and a son Robert McCarthy who lives in Dayton, Ohio.
During their really active days they both enjoyed co-ed volleyball, softball, water skiing, and Don was on the original Kingsburg Brewers baseball team. They have a 5th wheel and have traveled to 14 states and still continue this kind of traveling today.
Bert and Margie Avila
Married Jan. 14, 1973 in Kingsburg
Both are longtime residents of Kingsburg. Bert was born in Hanford and attended elementary school there, but graduated from Kingsburg High School and Cal Poly.
Margie grew up in Kingsburg and attended elementary schools and Kingsburg High School. Bert is a dairy consultant and Margie a daycare owner until 2020.
Both attend and are active with Holy Family Church. Bert is in Men’s Senior Baseball, they enjoy gardening, traveling, being with friends and especially sleepovers with the granddaughters and doing projects with them.
They have two children: son Matthew and wife Lana live in Kingsburg and son Todd lives in Wichita, Kansas.
Their two granddaughters Janeigha, 8 and Zoe, 7, live in Kingsburg.
Bert and Margie were high school sweethearts and Margie was the 1971 Swedish Festival Queen!
Julie and Dennis Bernsen
Married December 15, 1973 in Visalia.
The couple moved to Kingsburg in 1997. Dennis is a retired ag-pilot as of 2021. Julie retired as a music teacher in 2015. Julie still performs as a singer during the Summer Band Concerts as well as in her band Nulie Noe and Co Big Band.
They met in Visalia when Julie was singing at Estrada’s on Mooney Blvd and Dennis came in fresh from Vietnam. They are both involved in Kingsburg Community Church.
Mike and Vallerie Dunn
Married: August 24, 1973 in Laton
Moved to Kingsburg: February 1992.
The Dunns have been members of the Kingsburg First Baptist church for 30 years. Mike Dunn is a past board member of the Friends of the Kingsburg Historical Train Depot and current president of the Kingsburg Historical Society. Mike and Vallerie have been active with these organizations for years.
Mike Dunn was named Citizen of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce in 2020. Vallerie’s interests also include gardening, crafts and spending time with their grandchildren.
Before retiring in 2016 Mike was a Human Resources Administrator and Vallerie was an Administrative Secretary before her retirement in 2014.
Mike was born in Fowler and Vallerie in Hanford, but they both grew up in Laton, California. They both attended Laton schools and Reedley College. Mike also attended Fresno Pacific University and Fresno State University.
The Dunns have three children. Son Jared and wife Anna live in Clovis with their children Ellie, Zoey, Emmerson, Kimber, and Jordan. Son Casey and wife Amanda live in Kingsburg with their children Hailey and Jaxson. Their youngest son, Jeff, passed away in 2011.
Chris Yano-Goss and Steve Goss
Married: September 15, 1973 in Fresno.
Steve was born in Burbank, California and grew up in Los Angeles, Bakersfield and Fresno. Chris was born in Kingsburg. Steve was educated in various elementary schools in California. Tioga Middle School in Fresno, Fresno City College, UCLA and USC. Chris went to Clay Elementary, Reedley College, East LA College, Santa Monica Jr. College, and Fresno Pacific University.
Chris was a PE teacher, athletic director and coach at Clay Elementary School for 26 years before retiring and Steve who is semi-retired is a Physician Assistant at Sierra Pacific Orthopedic Center in Fresno.
The couple moved to Kingsburg in 1980 after Steve completed his education.
They have two sons residing in Fresno: Kyle and his fiance, Shawna Aoki, and Jordan and his wife Jacey and their children, Lincoln Kai and Koen Koji.
They both enjoy gardening and babysitting their grandchildren. Chris also enjoys reading, crafts, and lunch with friends. Steve does woodworking, plays golf with his family and stays active with his four dogs.
Steve and Chris recall that their courtship was complicated due to their cultural and religious differences in the early 1970s.
Cruz and Elena Herrera
Married June 23, 1973 in Parlier, that same year they moved to Kingsburg.
They both enjoy their retirement traveling, exercising and golf. Elena and Cruz are both active at Holy Family Catholic Church. Cruz belongs to Knights of Columbus and Elena the Catholic women’s Club. They also enjoy their memberships at Kings River Golf and Country Club.
Cruz retired from police work in 2011 and Elean is a retired USDA inspector as of 2012.
They were both born in Mexico but attended KHS and Selma HS and both went to Reedley College.
They have two children. Daughter Vivian married to Bryan Zettle who live in Encinitas CA with their children Emily and Noah. Their son Nick is deceased and has two children., Cruz and Ezekial who live in Portland, OR.
Elena is the only girl in her family and has 8 brothers. All the family were in the front yard when Cruz asked her father if he could see his daughter. Permission was granted on three conditions: See her only on Sundays, only for one hour, and only at home!
Robert and Marsha Long
Married Aug. 11, 1973 in Las Vegas, NV. They moved to Kingsburg in April 1980.
Bob was born in Van Nuys and Marsha in Covina, California. He grew up in Reseda and Marsha in West Covina. He was educated at Reseda Elementary, Sequoia Jr. High and Reseda High School, Pierce Jr. College, UCLA and CSU Fresno. Marsha went to West Covina Elementary, Sunset Jr. High School and Edgewood High School.
Their dating included Bob taking Marsha to Westwood to see movies, enjoy a play or go to dinner while he was a student at UCLA.
The couple have two children: Keri who lives in Missouri and Kelly living in Kingsburg. Their grandchildren are Ashley, Kyle, Ian, Elliot and Oliver. Ian is in the Bay Area and the other four grandchildren reside in Kingsburg.
They also have five great grandchildren in the Kingsburg area: Emma, McKenzie, Faith, Holly and Scottie.
Bob was a teacher for 26 years at Lincoln Elementary before retiring in June 2013, and Marsha was an insurance agent and retired in June 2009.
They now enjoy their retirement. Bob likes to read and when out and about running into his former students and catching up, many of whom now have children of their own. Marsha's favorite past time is baking as well as gardening and crocheting.
Larry and Patty Mitchell
Married in Las Vegas, NV December 22, 1973. They moved to Kingsburg in 1983. Patty was born in Madera and grew up in Chowchilla, and Larry was born in Fresno and grew up in Fresno and Kingsburg.
Larry attended Fresno High and graduated from Kingsburg High and Reedley College. Patty graduated from Chowchilla High and 4C's Business College.
Before retiring in 2012, Larry was an Office Manger for DMV and Patty a Credit Manager. They now enjoy traveling and gardening and Patty is a member of a quilt guild.
They have two children living in Kingsburg: Laurie Heckman and Erin Michel. They also have four grandchildren Addison and Camryn Heckman and Claire and Braden Michel.
Michael and Pamela Newell
Married June 23, 1973 in Woodland Hills, CA moved to Kingsburg in 1979.
Michael is a retired Kingsburg High School history teacher as of 2007. Pamela retired in 2011 as a Special Education Teacher with Dinuba Public Schools.
They both ere born in St. Louis, MO and eventually came to California with their families. Mike grew up in Pacific Grove and went to local schools before going to Cal Poly. Pamela grew up and went to school in Palos Verdes and Woodland Hills and also Cal Poly.
One daughter; Dr. Catherine Lea Newell teaches Religious Studies at Miami University and lives in Miami, FL.
Mike and Pamela are members of the Kings River Country Club. They attend Holy Family Catholic Church and Mike is a lector and Eucharistic Minister. Mike is also an active member with Veterans of Foreign Wars and volunteers at the VA hospital. Pamela enjoys reading and Morning Break Bible Study.
John and Linda Shahbazian
Married: August 4, 1973 in Fresno.
The couple moved to Kingsburg in August 1973 then “way out to the country” in 1989.
John retired June 2004 as a Tulare High School ag and welding teacher.
The couple also has a housing and apartment rental business which they continue to operate and will be 50 years old this year as well. They also farm almonds on their property.
Linda also retired in June of 2004 from Lone Star Elementary after teaching 6-8th graders.
John was born in Selma and grew up in Parlier, while Linda was born and grew up in Sanger.
John went to school in Sanger, attended Reedley college and Fresno State. Linda went to school in Sanger as well, went to Fresno City and Fresno State. The couple met at a wedding and their first phone call lasted two hours.
They have two children, Randy, who is married to Kathy, lives in Fresno and Stacie, who is married to Paul Melikian and lives in Kingsburg. They have seven grandchildren; Jacob, Aaron, Elizabeth and Daniel Shahbazian of Fresno and Luke, Rachel, and Mark Melikian of Kingsburg.
John and Linda attend church in Fowler and at Grace of the Valley in Kingsburg, enjoy time with their grandchildren and their activities, vacationing with family and friends and quick trips to the coast and mountains.
Dave and Chris Taylor
Dave and Chris Taylor were married in Fresno on Aug. 24, 1973 and moved to Kingsburg in May of 2015.
Both grew up in Fresno and met in high school. Dave attended West Coast Bible College and Chris attended Cal State Bakersfield.
They have three sons: John and Kim Taylor of Paradise, California, James and Jackie Taylor of Savannah, Tennessee, and Jason and Jackie Taylor of Bakersfield. They also have five grandchildren: Maddy and Drew Taylor of Paradise and Gage, Peyton and Liam Taylor of Savannah, Tennessee.
Dave has been a minister with The Refinery in Kingsburg and Chris has been a homemaker. The couple enjoys traveling, cruising, gardening, spending time with family and their grandchildren, and playing cards with friends. Of course they are involved in many ministry related events that keep them busy.