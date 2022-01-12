How can anyone summarize a club that has been in existence for 100 years? Even 50 years could test your memory, and that of hundreds of dedicated women past and present. In 1921, a group of Kingsburg women decided to start a chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in their hometown, and Mrs. Carl Welton was the first president to be elected.
I searched for a roster of the original members of Tuesday Club, but could only come up with a roster for the club year Sept. 18, 1923 - May 20, 1924, which was compiled from minutes that Mae E. Satterberg researched in 1982.
At that time membership was 55; the largest roster I could find was back in May of 1990 when the Tuesday Club boasted 99 paid members. Until her recent resignation as a member in good standing, Laurice Bonander held the record of continuous Tuesday Club membership for 43 years. Coming in second, with 39 years on the roster, is current member Carolyn Unruh. I cannot verify years of service for deceased members Elizabeth Nelson, Evelyn Wigh and Elvita Gustafson but I am sure they had over 40 years in the Kingsburg Tuesday Club.
The Kingsburg Tuesday Club is dedicated to service to our community. Hard-working members have held bake sales, home tours, yard sales, fashion shows, luncheons and teas, and accepted donations to fund projects for the Community. In today’s Club, one major fundraiser is held every year to provide $2,500. in annual scholarships for graduating Kingsburg High School seniors. The Club also sponsors the HOBY Scholarship that sends one local high school student to a conference held in different parts of the country. In addition, we support KCAPS with toys for Christmas and a sock drive to help their clothes bank. During Swedish Festival time every year, Tuesday Club members help decorate the tables at the park for the smorgasbord.
Kingsburg Tuesday Club meets the first Tuesday of every month from October to June, at 1 p.m. in the Kingsburg Community Church social hall. Each meeting features a guest speaker, and we have had some really great people and music groups perform for us. In June we install newly-elected officers and celebrate with a luncheon.
After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis, December 2021 shows a tally of 47 members strong. If you are interested in attending a meeting or joining the Tuesday Club, please feel free to contact Membership Chairman Lois DeMoss at 897-5397 or Sharon Person at 897-7281.
In closing I would like to say, Happy 100th birthday, Kingsburg Tuesday Club! Thank you for your undaunted success over the past 100 years.
