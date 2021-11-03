Sixth-grader Finn Marshall, 11, won several awards at the Caruthers Fair this year.
In his third year showing sheep at the fair, he showed one meat goat (named Hulk) and two sheep (named Don Henley & Glenn Fry). He won awards for Supreme Champion Market Goat , 2. Novice Showmanship Winner, Supreme Champion Market Lamb and Reserve Supreme Champion Market Lamb.
Because he had two lambs, his fellow 4-H'er, Olivia McLaughlin, stepped in to help him show his second lamb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.