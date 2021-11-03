Sixth-grader Finn Marshall, 11,  won several awards at the Caruthers Fair this year.
 
In his third year showing sheep at the fair, he showed one meat goat (named Hulk) and two sheep (named Don Henley & Glenn Fry). He won awards for Supreme Champion Market Goat , 2. Novice Showmanship Winner, Supreme Champion Market Lamb and Reserve Supreme Champion Market Lamb.
 
Because he had two lambs, his fellow 4-H'er, Olivia McLaughlin, stepped in to help him show his second lamb.

