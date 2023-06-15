For many, the Kings Fair means carnival rides, amusements and good food. For ag students, however, it means the culmination of a year of hard work.

Throughout the weekend, students will participate in livestock competitions including market conformation shows, showmanship competitions and breeding evaluations.

Matthew Temores, who will be going into seventh grade at Jefferson Academy next year, is showing two hogs that undoubtedly weigh more than he does — a barrow that weighed in at 225 pounds and a gilt weighing in at 275 pounds.

