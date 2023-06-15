For many, the Kings Fair means carnival rides, amusements and good food. For ag students, however, it means the culmination of a year of hard work.
Throughout the weekend, students will participate in livestock competitions including market conformation shows, showmanship competitions and breeding evaluations.
Matthew Temores, who will be going into seventh grade at Jefferson Academy next year, is showing two hogs that undoubtedly weigh more than he does — a barrow that weighed in at 225 pounds and a gilt weighing in at 275 pounds.
Raising hogs is a family affair — Temores explained that two of his older brothers and a cousin raised them as well.
“It’s a big responsibility,” he said, adding that the FFA and 4-H members of his family taught him that “you’re not going to get everything handed to you. You’ve just got to keep going and learning and getting better."
It’s not all work for Temores, though, as he plans to enjoy the carnival when he gets the chance.
“I’m going to rinse off my pigs. I’ll take care of them and make sure they’re all right and then probably grab a bite and go ride the rides,” he said.
While Temores is beginning his ag career, former Hanford FFA student Rory Valov is taking something of a victory lap.
Currently a student at the University of Idaho, she has returned to her hometown to show a market lamb in this, her 11th showing at the Kings Fair. Despite graduating high school last year, Valov wanted to show again this year to earn her American FFA Degree.
“I wanted to be in the 2 percent that gets the American Farmer Degree. I put over half of my high school career into FFA. So, with great dedication comes great prizes,” she said.
Valov began showing lambs and goats at a young age because, at a mere 120 pounds, they were some of the few animals that wouldn’t overpower her, she said. Since beginning, she has raised over a dozen animals while being particularly productive during the pandemic years, she said.
“During COVID, I hated staying inside. So, if I had more animals to take care of, that meant the longer I could stay outside and away from people,” Valov said.
Valov has named every animal she has raised, saying that she becomes very attached to them and they become almost like pets.
“These market animals here are living the dream. They’re getting the best quality food, they’re getting love and attention. These kids really give a lot of care to these animals,” she said. “Sometimes I hear people say, ‘gosh, this is so cruel.’ But I promise you, we’re not being mean to them. We actually care a lot about them.”
Valov said that she may visit the carnival during the Fair, but she doesn’t like leaving her animal alone too long. She likes to check in to make sure it’s safe and happy.
The Dairy Replacement & Yearling Heifer Sale will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, with a private social preceding the event at 5:30. The Junior Livestock Auction is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.