Those who serve the community and aim to make Kings County a safer, better place were honored for their efforts Thursday afternoon.
The Hanford Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Public Safety Appreciation Awards in honor of singular first responders and public safety workers.
“You inspire others by leading by your example,” said Amory Marple, director and CEO at the Hanford Chamber of Commerce, of the award recipients.
With District 4 Supervisor Rusty Robinson serving as the program emcee, 13 public servants were honored for their service, including paramedics, police officers and firefighters.
While the ceremony honors individuals, that doesn’t tell the whole story in some cases, according to this year’s outstanding Kings County firefighter, Michael Ornellas.
“Firefighting is a team event. Nothing we do individually as firefighters on the fireground, on the training ground or at the station happens individually. It happens as a group effort,” he said from the podium.
The sentiment was echoed by nearly all the honorees — public safety does not occur in a vacuum and, no matter the department, it is a team effort.
That team goes so far as to include not just coworkers and fellow public safety officials from different departments, but families as well. Not only did many of the honorees thank their families and spouses, but so too, did the supervisors and presenters thank the honorees’ family members, knowing all too well the sacrifices being made at home.
Hanford Police Captain Karl Anderson presented Corporal Raymond Dias with his award, filling in for Police Chief Parker Sever, who was with his wife during a foot surgery following a recent car accident from which she is expected to recover.
Dias, himself, was not able to accept his award in person, as he was home spending quality time with his one-year-old child.
“He is an outstanding person and a family man. Today he’s home with his one-year-old baby. I’m hoping everyone here will take a picture of me with the baby since he couldn’t be here,” Anderson said, presenting a photo of the Dias child.
“He is an outstanding man; he’s a great family man. He is an honored officer in our department. His work circles around so many people. It’s embarrassing,” Anderson said, adding that he insisted that Dias stay home for some much-needed family time.
The honorees list is as follows:
- Daniel Linares of American Ambulance
- Christopher Pelletier of the Avenal Police Department
- Kenny Arnold of the California Highway Patrol
- Natalie Gonzalez of the California Parole Unit
- Andrew Barksdale of the Hanford Fire Department
- Raymond Dias of the Hanford Police Department
- Vanessa Victoria of Kings County Child Protective Services
- Michelle Medeiros of the Kings County District Attorney’s Office
- Michael Ornellas of the Kings County Fire Department
- Chloe Hofmans-Montgomery of Kings County Probation
- Mike Cortez of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office
- Mason Van Ness of Kings County Sheriff’s Detention
- Nicholas Gonzalez of the Lemoore Police Department
The awards have been an annual event in Kings County since 1997 and serve to create awareness about what various departments do and can do for the community.