The Kings Art Center has a busy weekend ahead. On Friday evening the center hosted an opening reception for the exhibit, “Restless Energy,” a collection of abstract paintings by Chad Clough.
Clough is a popular working artist from Los Angeles. If you watch closely you may see some of the work from this exhibit used in your favorite streaming drama.
In reflecting on the collection, Clough said, “With this series I'm attempting to connect emotional stories in each piece; ones that unleash the ‘Restless Energy’ in each of us."
The majority of the paintings in this exhibit were created during the restlessness of the pandemic lockdowns and precautionary California COVID-19 mandates. Clough delivered approximately 135 selected pieces of art to the art center on March 2.
From that initial delivery Bruce Kane, the Kings Art Center’s Executive Director and Curator, selected 75 pieces to assemble a cohesive exhibit. Approximately 49 paintings made it into the final collection to be brought to the public in a carefully curated presentation.
“Vivid colors and reckless composition capture the pent up energy that many of us experienced during the past two years,” notes curator Kane. “Meanwhile soft blues and random yet repetitive patterns illustrate the peace we all longed for.”
Kane selected pieces to show both sides of that coin while providing exhibit visitors a harmonious gallery experience.
"Restless Energy" will be open to the public in the Center’s Marcellus Gallery through April 16 during the Art Center’s regular gallery hours. The Art Center thanks the exhibit sponsor, Renewable Solar for making this show possible.
On Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m., the Art Center will celebrate the creativity and artistic skill of K-12th grade students from across Kings County. This marks the first return of the art competition since the COVID-19 shutdown halted 2020’s competition and exhibit.
Kane gushes, “This is truly one of my favorite events at the Kings Art Center. By partnering with the Kings County Office of Education and the outstanding art teachers throughout the area school districts, we are able to celebrate kids who may not otherwise be recognized publicly.”
The Art Center provides cash prizes to celebrate excellence in paintings, drawings, two-dimentional mixed media compositions, and three-dimentional art. Awards are given in graded groups, allowing each submission to be assessed in accordance with students of similar experience and art exposure.
All submitted student art will be displayed in the Art Center’s Banister Studio through April 8.
It’s the mission of the Kings Art Center to enrich the lives of Kings County residents and guests through the experience of fine art. The Art Center is open to the public Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.
In addition to art exhibits, the Art Center provides art classes for art students and enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels and promotes the vitality of Kings County’s local artistic community.