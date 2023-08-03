Children ages 4 to 17 will play with a partner in the inaugural Sling’em Kids Classic Horseshoe Tournament, held at the Santa Rosa Rancheria at the Slough Pits on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Kids will be slinging horseshoes from pit to pit, feasting on hot dogs, otter pops and cheese puffs. All the kids will warm up by slinging brightly colored bean bags.

The entry fee is $20 for a team of two and includes the hot dog feast. Beginners to experienced horseshoe slingers may enter.

