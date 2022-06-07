On June 12, 2022, Junior Queen Ali Thomas will be installed as the 2022-2023 Selma Portuguese Azorian queen and will reign over the annual Portuguese Celebration.
Joining Thomas as her attendants will be Giselle Rojas and Madison Cisneros.
The annual celebration is held in memory of Queen St. Isabella of Portugal, who was known for her generosity toward the people in her country. During a time of great famine, the queen used all of her funds to feed her people. Eventually, the food was about to run out and for Queen Isabella. At mass one morning, the queen prayed to the Holy Spirit asking for a miracle to save her people from starvation. She said she would give her crown in place of the miracle. As she left mass that day, ships filled with wheat and corn sailed into the Lisbon harbor, according to the story.
Portuguese communities around the world have celebrated her gratitude towards her people for more than 700 years.
The celebration on June 12 will begin at the Selma Portuguese Hall. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and travel to St Joseph’s Church where mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. After mass, the parade will continue back to the hall where the traditional Portuguese stew, sopas will be served at 12:30.
Thomas is the daughter of Anna Thomas of Clovis and the late Andrew Thomas. She is the granddaughter of Bobby and Annette Thomas of Riverdale and Juan and Aurelia Zuniga of Burrel. Ali is 8 years old and is in the 3rd grade at Riverview Elementary. She enjoys riding horses, ballet and playing with her microscope.
Rojas is the daughter of Kevin Rojas and Victoria Mendoza of Kerman. She is 8 years old and in the third grade. She enjoys reading Amelia Bedelia books, catching bugs and swimming.
Cisneros is the daughter of Heather Allen and the granddaughter of Jim and Sharon Allen, all of Selma. Madison is 10 years old. She enjoys solving Rubik’s cubes, building Lego sets and riding her bike.