The early church did not have the 20/80 problem because the church saw themselves as a body where each person played an important role. 1 Corinthians 12:27 says, “Now you are the body of Christ and individually members of it.” Everyone had different roles in the early church, but every part of the body was needed for the body to function properly and to grow correctly.
1 Corinthians 12:21 says, “The eye cannot say to the hand, 'I have no need of you,' nor again the head to the feet, 'I have no need of you.' On the contrary, the parts of the body that seem to be weaker are indispensable, and on those parts of the body that we think less honorable we bestow the greater honor, and our unpresentable parts are treated with greater modesty, which our more presentable parts do not require. But God has so composed the body, giving greater honor to the part that lacked it, that there may be no division in the body, but that the members may have the same care for one another. If one member suffers, all suffer together; if one member is honored, all rejoice together.”
Many modern churches unwittingly encourage the 20/80 problem by emphasizing the work of the pastors over and above the ministry of the rest of the church. This is an easy mistake to make because so much of our modern understanding of the church is built around a building, where one person is given a microphone, and all eyes are trained upon him. The early church did not have the technology to regularly serve hundreds of people in one building at the same time. The early church met in smaller homes. They broke bread together in smaller groups. They heard the teaching of the apostles, but it wasn’t always the same person speaking. And when they did teach, they made sure to not treat people differently based on their rank or their role.
James 2:1 included a stern warning, “My brothers, show no partiality as you hold the faith in our Lord Jesus Christ, the Lord of glory.” All the saints were to be treated the same. They were all encouraged to minster to each other in a variety of ways. The leaders were always encouraged to be shown respect, but that was never supposed to make believers neglect their crucial role as servants in the church. Instead every person in the church was to be involved in doing the work of the ministry.
Ephesians 4:15-16 says, “Rather, speaking the truth in love, we are to grow up in every way into him who is the head, into Christ, from whom the whole body, joined and held together by every joint with which it is equipped, when each part is working properly, makes the body grow so that it builds itself up in love.”
If every person in the church is serving correctly, then the 20/80 problem can be solved and the church can become full of saints who serve the Lord!