Many churches struggle with the 20/80 problem, where 20% of the people do 80% of the work. God’s word gives the 100/100 solution, where the leaders equip all the saints to do the work of the ministry (Eph. 4:11).
 
This is the 100/100 solution because in a healthy church all the believers are helping with all the work. This is not only God’s plan for how all the work gets done, but more importantly, it is God’s plan for how each believer is built up into the image of Christ (Eph. 4:12-13). 

Pastor Tim Dinkins serves at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He is available for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com 

