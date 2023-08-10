California Drought
In this July 9, 2014 file photo a woman works among drought-tolerant plants in her front yard in San Diego. Water use in San Diego plunged 24 percent in June well past it's target of 16 percent. 

 Gregory Bull/AP

Although we had the gift of rain this year, officially, we are still in the middle of a drought.  We are still under water restrictions and water-saving advice.  We are still required to cut back on watering our lawns.  What do we do?  We adapt! We can save huge amounts of water by removing all or a large part of our lawns and re-landscaping.  It just takes a plot plan that includes drought tolerant trees, shrubs, and perennial flowers coupled with optional hardscape such as river rock, boulders, pavers, flagstone, etc.   

When you decide to remove your lawn, consider these three factors before choosing one of four recommended removal methods:

  • Budget:  Will you perform the lawn removal yourself, or will you hire a professional?                   
  • Time:  How big of a hurry are you in to finish your project?  Method 1 is the quickest, while the others take at least 4-8 weeks.                                                           
  • Type of grass (also referred to as turf or turfgrass): Lawns are classified as either cool season or warm season grasses, although some residential lawns are a mix of both types.       

