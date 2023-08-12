A houseplant is simply an outdoor plant brought inside. Light requirements vary for indoor plants but most of them will not tolerate direct summer sun.

Tasks:

  • Check drip emitters to adjust flow and unclog them if needed.
  • Lightly trim lavenders after they have finished flowering to keep them compact.
  • Support any heavily laden branches of fruit and nut trees.
  • Water citrus being careful not to overwater. Continuously wet soil in he upper few inches risks root rot.

Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu

