Hop Forged will celebrate its fourth anniversary with a block party and music festival in downtown Hanford.

The party will happen on 7th Street between Douty and Irwin streets from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 22. 

Four food trucks will be on-hand including Hanford Ono Grindz Hawaiian BBQ, Fatte Alberts Pizza Trolley, Tacos San Marcos and introducing Jojo’s Grill-A-Dog gourmet hot dogs.

