Hop Forged will celebrate its fourth anniversary with a block party and music festival in downtown Hanford.
The party will happen on 7th Street between Douty and Irwin streets from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 22.
Four food trucks will be on-hand including Hanford Ono Grindz Hawaiian BBQ, Fatte Alberts Pizza Trolley, Tacos San Marcos and introducing Jojo’s Grill-A-Dog gourmet hot dogs.
Four bands will serenade customers with great tunes starting with Josh Day performing a solo country set at 2:45. In Kahootz will take the stage at 4, performing country rock, Vibe Check will perform modern R&B and Top 100 at 6 and JJ Brown will be headlining at 8, performing country/rock.
After several years of brewing in the confines of a garage, founders Brian Alves and AJ Soares decided it was time to bring a local establishment with small batch beer to Hanford. The dream became a reality in 2019, when Hop Forged Brewing Company opened its doors on 7th Street. Hop Forged aims to provide outstanding customer service, a relaxing, fun, family and dog-friendly environment, while focusing on craft beer and brewing education. Hop Forged hosts live music, weekly events.
The block will be shut down on 7th Street between Irwin and Douty streets which will encompass an outdoor beer garden, games, food trucks and live music with the biggest outdoor stage in downtown Hanford.