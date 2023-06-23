Hanford Multicultural Theater Company has scheduled a one-act play festival at its new location downtown.
Featuring plays by Kenny Sides, Linda Amayo-Hassan, Elaine Burruss, and Silvia Gonzalez S, the festival is a pay-what-you-want event.
The festival is planned for four shows in one weekend, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 1-2.
First piece is "The Letter" by Sides. Sides' original interest was in film but acting and writing became an interest during that journey. The piece is short with a delightful ending. He performs it himself.
Amayo-Hasson is a past participant of the Indigenous Voices Playwright Workshop which was held last November in Hanford. Her piece "tornado Train" was such a hit, it needed an encore. McCullough, from NAS Lemoore and Salma Alatorre from Hanford High West, reprise their roles. The piece is about an Indigenous girl from the Kickapoo Tribe who was taken up in a tornado and thrown to a woman needing redemption. The question is — will she take it?
Burruss is from Porterville and has been part of the HMTC acting classes for nearly a year. She wrote and will perform her short piece "Lady Like" in a monologue stand-up comedy fashion. "T (for Torture)" is performed by Gabriel Omar and Jason Boado, both of Lemoore. This piece was first performed in Chicago and now here at the Lil’ Brick stage at HMTC. The question the audience must ask themselves is whether it is the mind, or the body that is being tortured. It is a unique play that will have you wondering if you entered a theater or a Dali painting.
Tickets are pay-what-you-want and are available online at www.HanfordMTC.com or at the door at 119 ½ N. Douty St. in downtown Hanford. Additional information on social media @HanfordMTC. The outreach is supported in part by the California Arts Council.