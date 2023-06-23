Hanford Multicultural Theater Company has scheduled a one-act play festival at its new location downtown.

Featuring plays by Kenny Sides, Linda Amayo-Hassan, Elaine Burruss, and Silvia Gonzalez S, the festival is a pay-what-you-want event.

The festival is planned for four shows in one weekend, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 1-2.

Tags

Recommended for you