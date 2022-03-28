More than a year after its originally-scheduled run, the groundbreaking historical musical “Hamilton” finally opens at the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno this week.
The immensely popular and critically-lauded musical has won a plethora of awards including 13 Tonys, a Grammy and the Pulitzer Prize for drama. It tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton through modern music.
The show will mark a return to live theater for many local lovers of the performing arts after a long hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, but the tour also marks a return to the stage for those who have dedicated their lives and careers to performing and touring. And there’s no better return to the stage than with what is perhaps the biggest musical in decades.
“It’s been incredible,” said actor Donald Webber, Jr., who plays Aaron Burr. “It’s kind of like a volcano. It feels like for those of us, myself included, who are big theater fans and just love the energy of being inside a theater and watching a live show, never knowing what’s going to happen next — all these emotions have just been bottled up for so long, so when the show starts, you just get this explosion of energy and excitement.”
Webber said that every night of the tour is like opening night because the touring cast had to wait so long to finally make it to the stage.
“You don’t take it for granted when you’re doing it,” he said. “But when it’s gone and you don’t have that connection … when you’re able to do it, it makes it so much better when you get it back.”
Perhaps ironically, the public could have used the escapism and fun of the theater most in the past few stressful years, and yet, live shows were put on hold due to COVID precautions and shut-downs.
“When you go see a movie, you don’t expect Denzel to come out of the screen and say, ‘Hey, thanks for coming to the show,’ but that’s what is great about theater is that it allows that extra bit of connection,” Webber said.
Webber went on to say that one of the things he missed most about live theater is that it’s the form of entertainment with the least barrier between audience and performer. Audiences are able to feel a connection more easily with an actor on stage in front of them than they can with an actor projected on a screen or locked behind a smartphone screen, Webber said.
“We’re all on the stage trying to show everybody a piece of what it feels like to be human,” he said.
Webber puts that humanity into his character, Aaron Burr, the former vice president who would go on to (spoiler alert for American history, perhaps) defeat Hamilton in a pistol duel, ultimately killing the man who graces our $20 bills two centuries later.
“It’s a blast. You hope to play a role like this, where you can sink your teeth into it, you can feel it pulsing through your fingertips. That’s how much you can really attack this role,” he said.
During the tour’s hiatus, Webber and wife, Rebecca Covington (a fellow ‘Hamilton’ cast member), had their first child — who is currently along for the ride on the tour. Webber also filmed a recurring role in the brilliantly dark and surreal Apple TV show “Severance.” Webber got the part after impressing director Ben Stiller, who happened to be in the audience of a ‘Hamilton’ show.
“Hamilton” runs from March 30 to April 10 in Fresno. This will be Webber’s first time performing in the Central Valley, though the Los Angeles native has made a few trips north as his younger brother, Derek, attended Fresno State University.
“Go Bulldogs,” Webber exclaimed.
“Hamilton” tickets are on sale now at https://events.fresnoconventioncenter.com, by calling 559-445-8100 or at the box office, 730 M. St., Fresno.