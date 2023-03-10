It’s not uncommon to see ‘60s dances like the bird, the mashed potato, the hully gully or the twist during the hit musical “Hairspray” — and that’s not even counting the ones on stage.
“Most of the time, we get people standing up and dancing along with us at the very end. ‘You Can’t Stop the Beat’ is an incredible finale number, probably the best finale number ever, so you get people getting up and dancing with us and feeling that joy,” said actress Niki Metcalf. “You can really tell that the audience is really connecting and listening throughout the show.”
The Broadway touring production of “Hairspray” will run at the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno March 21-22.
The hit Broadway musical debuted in 2022. The production was based on John Waters’ 1988 cult classic of the same name and was then further adapted as a film in 2007 and again in 2016.
“Hairspray” takes place in ‘60s Baltimore and follows Tracy Turnblad, who becomes an overnight celebrity after landing a spot on a local television dance show.
Metcalf has been on tour with “Hairspray” since October of 2021. She said it’s her dream role — and what she’s been preparing for nearly her whole life.
She chose the musical’s opener, “Good Morning, Baltimore” to perform in her sixth-grade talent show and it was the first song she performed for her voice coach.
“Now it’s full circle, opening up the show with ‘Good Morning, Baltimore’ every night across America,” she said.
Metcalf got word that she nailed her audition and landed the role of Tracy via email while driving home from the grocery store.
“I was so excited, especially after the pandemic. Being able to come back at all and being cast in a dream role? That is crazy,” she said, adding with a laugh “but don’t read emails while driving.”
Through the course of the show, Tracy uses her new platform to advocate for the inclusion of people of color on the all-White “Corny Collins Show.” The message of inclusiveness is one that Metcalf enjoys bringing to new audiences while on tour.
“That’s what’s so cool about getting to bring this show everywhere. Some people will get to learn a lot and get to think about certain things for the first time while watching our show,” Metcalf said. “I think that’s kind of an honor, to bring the show to people who may not necessarily be able to see the message. And we’re bringing this message of having love and respect for each other all inside this fun musical comedy.”
Metcalf said that the show is about celebrating peoples’ differences and acknowledging that everyone is capable and deserving to follow their dreams in life. In addition to tackling '60s-era racism, Waters’ story also addresses the ostracization that “pleasantly plump” Tracy feels, mental health issues and gender issues — the role of Tracy’s mother is always played by a man in drag (most famously by Divine in the original and John Travolta is the 2007 version).
Tickets for “Hairspray” are available at fresno.broadway.com or by calling 559-445-8100. The Saroyan Theatre is located at 730 M. St., Fresno. Show times are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 21-22.