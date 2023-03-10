hairspray 1

"Hairspray" comes to the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno March 21-22. 

It’s not uncommon to see ‘60s dances like the bird, the mashed potato, the hully gully or the twist during the hit musical “Hairspray” — and that’s not even counting the ones on stage.

“Most of the time, we get people standing up and dancing along with us at the very end. ‘You Can’t Stop the Beat’ is an incredible finale number, probably the best finale number ever, so you get people getting up and dancing with us and feeling that joy,” said actress Niki Metcalf. “You can really tell that the audience is really connecting and listening throughout the show.”

The Broadway touring production of “Hairspray” will run at the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno March 21-22.

Niki Metcalf performs "Good Morning, Baltimore" in "Hairspray," which comes to the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno March 21-22. 
