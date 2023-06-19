The military service personnel at Naval Air Station Lemoore got a surprise visit from an iconic Hollywood actor Saturday afternoon.
Gary Sinise, who has had roles in “Forrest Gump” and “Apollo 13” among other films and TV series, visited the base to perform for Navy personnel and their families with Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band.
“This just comes from something I feel is important. I got involved with various organizations years ago that were doing the same kinds of things that the Gary Sinise Foundation does and I learned a lot and I learned where the needs were,” Sinise said in the Tailhook Tavern at NAS Lemoore. “I found that it was a great way to just extend that outreach of support.”
Sinise has played more than 500 concerts with the band for members of the military and their families. Their concerts often take place on military bases or as part of USO shows.
Named for his iconic Vietnam veteran character from “Forrest Gump,” Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band is a 12-piece collective which plays rock and dance hits. Sinise plays bass.
“With so many things that we do right now at the Gary Sinise Foundation, this is just one of those things, providing these uplifting concerts,” he said. “I don’t play for a living, I’m not a songwriter, and I don’t write music. We play a lot of songs that everybody’s going to like. It’s sort of a variety show and people really enjoy the music that we play because it’s nothing but hits. Everybody knows these songs.”
Since its founding in 2011, the Gary Sinise Foundation has raised more than $300 million for veterans and their families. Projects that the foundation takes on include building homes for the wounded, taking care of Gold Star families and the children of those who have died in combat, Sinise said. The foundation also provides equipment and training for first responders.
“Years ago, I never really thought I’d be playing this much, but there’s a need for it. It’s a great way to get the message out and to raise spirits,” Sinise said.
The band played for two hours in temperatures that hit nearly 100 degrees under a sunny sky. Despite the heat, hundreds showed up at a shady courtyard on base to dance and watch the show.
“We’re lucky to have people that are willing to raise their hand and go out there and serve our country. I’m grateful for those men and women,” Sinise said.
Before the show, Sinise met with many sailors and officers, including Commanding Officer Capt. Shawn O’Connor. The two shared a laugh upon realizing they’re both from Illinois.
This is the first time that Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band have performed at NAS Lemoore.