The military service personnel at Naval Air Station Lemoore got a surprise visit from an iconic Hollywood actor Saturday afternoon.

Gary Sinise, who has had roles in “Forrest Gump” and “Apollo 13” among other films and TV series, visited the base to perform for Navy personnel and their families with Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band.

“This just comes from something I feel is important. I got involved with various organizations years ago that were doing the same kinds of things that the Gary Sinise Foundation does and I learned a lot and I learned where the needs were,” Sinise said in the Tailhook Tavern at NAS Lemoore. “I found that it was a great way to just extend that outreach of support.”

