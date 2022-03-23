As spring unfolds, take time to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

"My garden is my most beautiful masterpiece." — Claude Monet

Tasks:

• Compost weed free grass clippings and other thorn and disease-free garden waste.

• Better yet, start a grasscycling program for an existing lawn.

Pruning:

• Shape hedges.

• Do not apply any treatments to pruning cuts or other wounds because these materials are ineffective and often are detrimental.

• Chip yard waste and use as mulch or as an addition to the compost pile.

Fertilizing:

• Do not overfertilize. Follow the instructions on the fertilizer container. Excessive fertilization leads to contamination of waterways and lush plant growth that requires more water.

Planting:

• Plant annual summer herbs and vegetables at two-week intervals for successive crops.

• Annuals: Black-eyed susan vine (Thunbergia), sunflower (Helianthus), Verbena, Zinnia.

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.

• Fruits and vegetables: Last chance to plant a late crop of chard, spinach and lettuce.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: Shoestring acacia (Acacia stenophylla), Bottlebrush (Callistemon), Sedge (Carex), Smoke tree (Cotinus).

• Perennials: Yarrow (Achillea), Artemisia, Fortnight lily (Dietes), Gazania, Lilyturf (Liriope).

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: alstroemeria, snapdragon (antirrhinum), columbine, fibrous begonia.

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: anemone, freesia.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: acacia, aesculus, camellia, catalpa, California wild lilac (Ceanothus).

• Fruits and vegetables: asparagus, broccoli, grapefruit, kumquat.

Things to ponder:

• If oakworms, redhumped caterpillars or cabbage loopers are present, spray with Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt). Repeat every 7 to 10 days for several weeks as a preventative measure.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

