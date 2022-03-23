As spring unfolds, take time to enjoy the fruits of your labor.
"My garden is my most beautiful masterpiece." — Claude Monet
Tasks:
• Compost weed free grass clippings and other thorn and disease-free garden waste.
• Better yet, start a grasscycling program for an existing lawn.
Pruning:
• Shape hedges.
• Do not apply any treatments to pruning cuts or other wounds because these materials are ineffective and often are detrimental.
• Chip yard waste and use as mulch or as an addition to the compost pile.
Fertilizing:
• Do not overfertilize. Follow the instructions on the fertilizer container. Excessive fertilization leads to contamination of waterways and lush plant growth that requires more water.
Planting:
• Plant annual summer herbs and vegetables at two-week intervals for successive crops.
• Annuals: Black-eyed susan vine (Thunbergia), sunflower (Helianthus), Verbena, Zinnia.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.
• Fruits and vegetables: Last chance to plant a late crop of chard, spinach and lettuce.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: Shoestring acacia (Acacia stenophylla), Bottlebrush (Callistemon), Sedge (Carex), Smoke tree (Cotinus).
• Perennials: Yarrow (Achillea), Artemisia, Fortnight lily (Dietes), Gazania, Lilyturf (Liriope).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: alstroemeria, snapdragon (antirrhinum), columbine, fibrous begonia.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: anemone, freesia.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: acacia, aesculus, camellia, catalpa, California wild lilac (Ceanothus).
• Fruits and vegetables: asparagus, broccoli, grapefruit, kumquat.
Things to ponder:
• If oakworms, redhumped caterpillars or cabbage loopers are present, spray with Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt). Repeat every 7 to 10 days for several weeks as a preventative measure.