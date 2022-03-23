The Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s giant anteater, Chive, has given birth to a female pup, Ají.
The anteater baby will continue to grow and is being monitored by the Zoo’s animal care team. Little Ají will be carried on Chive’s back for several months and will periodically be out on exhibit for guests to see throughout the spring.
Chive arrived at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in 2013, and is a part of the giant anteater Species Survival Plan (SSP).
The AZA Species Survival Plan helps to ensure genetically diverse and sustainable populations within AZA member zoos and aquariums.
Fresno Chaffee Zoo supports the conservation of giant anteaters both at the Zoo and in the wild.
Zoo staff work with other AZA members and geneticists to determine which anteaters would be the best match to breed to keep the zoo populations genetically diverse and healthy.
Fresno Chaffee Zoo also contributes to the conservation of giant anteaters through the Fresno Chaffee Zoo Conservation Fund, which supports Anteaters and Highways, a conservation program that works to reduce the number of giant anteaters killed by motor vehicles in their native range throughout Central and South America.
“Chive is an ambassador for giant anteaters in the wild, and a valuable female for the giant anteater population within accredited zoos,” said Fresno Chaffee Zoo Animal Manager Michele. “Her parents brought new genetics into the population, and now, through Ají and two previous offspring, she has helped pass these valuable genes on.”
About Fresno Chaffee Zoo: Centrally located in Fresno, California, Fresno Chaffee Zoo is a 39-acre Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited zoo.