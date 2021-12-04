After being closed for more than 16 months due to COVID-19 restrictions and Museum renovations, the Fresno Art Museum is again open to the public. Through the rest of 2021, the Museum is open Thursdays through Sundays, except Christmas and New Year’s weekends.
The Museum reopening also means that Bank of America’s Museums on Us program is back as well, offering free Museum admission to cardholders on Saturdays and Sundays during the three remaining weekends the Museum is open this year — Dec. 4-5, Dec. 11-12, and Dec. 18-19, 2021.
And something exciting for art lovers to look forward to in the new year — the Museum’s new Andy Warhol exhibition opens on Feb. 5, 2022. The exhibition is called Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop, Works from the Bank of America Collection. The works featured are from Bank of America’s corporate art collection, loaned free of charge to the Museum and made possible through the Bank of America Art in Our Communities program that helps drive local tourism visitors and dollars.
The Fresno Art Museum is located at 2233 North First Street, Fresno (next to Radio Park, between Clinton and Yale). Current hours are Thursday and Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All visitors must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
