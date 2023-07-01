It may be a small token, but for Karen Beemus, a business card represents her sobriety and legitimacy in a new career.
In 2011, Beemus was arrested twice in Kings County on various drug-related charges. Now she’s sober, holds a steady job and is helping others to do the same.
“I have a card with my name on it. That’s such a big deal when you come from a life like the one I used to live,” said the former drug dealer.
Beemus, of Lemoore, is now a licensed alcohol and drug counselor and the executive director at the Lighthouse Rescue Mission in Tulare.
“I ran a lucrative drug business back in the day, and today, the Lord put me in charge of a whole organization and that’s just amazing to me,” Beemus said, while sitting behind the desk of her office in Tulare. “Instead of, you know, hurting people, like I used to do dealing drugs, now I get to actually help people.”
The Lighthouse Rescue Mission is a faith-based organization that offers local members of the homeless community housing, meals, sober living programs and even employment at its thrift store.
Beemus oversees the men’s and women’s homes, the emergency shelter and the Academy Discipleship, a year-long clean-living program that culminates in an opportunity to work at the mission and begin helping others while staying sober.
A long road
In January of 2011, Beemus and with five others were arrested during a Kings County Narcotics Task Force raid which resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and cash. In April that same year, Beemus was arrested again and charged with five narcotics-related offenses, including a felony, after being found with 26 plastic bags filled with meth, according to authorities.
“It eats you up. I was slowly killing myself using meth,” she said.
She ultimately served more than two years in various correctional facilities.
Her turnaround began even before those two nearly back-to-back arrests, she said, brought on by a feeling of isolation and the desire to be a better person for her soon-to-be-born first grandchild.
“I had everything materialistic that a woman thinks she needs, but I was completely empty inside,” she said. “One night I called on God and he must have heard my heart-felt cry because one week later I was raided.”
After 18 years of struggling with addiction, she has now been sober for 12 years.
“He didn’t save me to be silent and not share it with other people so that they also have a way out,” she said.
‘Just Listen’
In addition to her own experiences with addiction and sobriety, the main tool that Beemus uses to help those going through similar struggles is to just listen, she said.
“Usually, we listen to respond instead of listening to understand, but that’s just what they need — just someone to understand,” she said. “A lot of these people out here on the street, people just walk by them on a daily basis, so sometimes even just a ‘hello’ can make their whole month.”
Beemus said that “no one wakes up wanting to be an addict” and that addiction and related issues are usually caused by an underlying trauma. In her own case, she said she was sexually abused for years as a child by a man in a relationship with her mother.
When Beemus finally confided to her mother what was happening, her mother angrily blamed the child and sent her to live elsewhere, Beemus said.
"I knew right then at age 11 that I was on my own," she said. "It was a very painful and confusing time. I didn't know how to process any of that stuff because I was just a child."
After a suicide attempt, Beemus received counseling as a child.
Her own experience has made her keen at being able to identify when someone is carrying similar trauma, even if they don’t talk about it or are hesitant to share their own stories, she said, adding that it's her belief that the majority of women — and men — who seek the services of the Lighthouse have been sexually abused.
“I’ll share my testimony with someone and then the floodgates open up,” she said. “And that’s what healing looks like.”
Paying it forward
Through the Lighthouse Mission’s Discipleship Program, people dealing with substance abuse issues, homelessness, mental health issues and other issues can get the tools needed to overcome those issues, said Lighthouse employee Jamie Robinson.
Enrollees participate in a faith-based, year-long program aimed at getting them off drugs and alcohol and into the workforce. They prepare by performing work such as housing repairs, alley cleaning and being part of the downtown pressure washing crew while living in the communal housing.
Augustin Naranjo, known as “Augie,” was the academy’s first graduate in October of 2022. He is now the industry lead at the Tulare Lighthouse Rescue Mission’s thrift store, where he separates recyclables and performs other tasks.
Naranjo was an alcoholic who lived on the streets for about four years “on and off” before starting the program. He has now been sober for a year and 10 months and lives in housing provided by the rescue mission.
He credits the program, and Beemus, with helping him. He said that Beemus has placed so much trust and responsibility in him that he wouldn’t want to relapse and betray that trust.
“You’ve got to have that trust. That’s how it is with Karen, it’s the main thing,” Naranjo said. “I saw that in some of the other leaders and it’s the main thing she brings up. Now I say to some of the [new] workers, if I can’t trust you, how can we expect to lead the men in the house?”
Naranjo said he now has a better relationship with his adult children and credits his relationship to his faith. He said that another aspect of the Lighthouse experience that inspired him to get sober is the simple act of getting fresh clothes.
After so long on the street, getting a pair of clean clothes from the thrift store raised his spirits and his optimism, he said, adding that he immediately called his children to tell them about the new outfits.
Donations
The Lighthouse Rescue Mission relies on donations. Currently, they are seeking new mattresses for their more than 80 beds in the emergency and communal shelters.
To donate or for more information, visit https://www.lighthouserescue.org/donate or call Beemus at 559-687-8317.
Lighthouse Thrift is located at 49 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare.