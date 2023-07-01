It may be a small token, but for Karen Beemus, a business card represents her sobriety and legitimacy in a new career.

In 2011, Beemus was arrested twice in Kings County on various drug-related charges. Now she’s sober, holds a steady job and is helping others to do the same.

“I have a card with my name on it. That’s such a big deal when you come from a life like the one I used to live,” said the former drug dealer.

Recommended for you