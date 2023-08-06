Love it or hate it, everyone has an opinion about social media.

Should Christians use it or refuse it? Should followers of Christ spend time on Facebook or Instagram as tools to share the truth of Scripture or should they shun it as a waste of time?

This article will be geared towards those who use social media, but the principles mentioned can be applied to any type of communication, whether written, spoken, or non-spoken. 1 Corinthians 10:31 says, “So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God.” (ESV) 

Pastor Tim serves at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com 

