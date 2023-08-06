Love it or hate it, everyone has an opinion about social media.
Should Christians use it or refuse it? Should followers of Christ spend time on Facebook or Instagram as tools to share the truth of Scripture or should they shun it as a waste of time?
This article will be geared towards those who use social media, but the principles mentioned can be applied to any type of communication, whether written, spoken, or non-spoken. 1 Corinthians 10:31 says, “So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God.” (ESV)
A recently published book by Pastor Jeff Johnson gives some helpful guidelines to consider when using social media. The title of the book is "Taming the Fingers: Heavenly Wisdom for Social Media." Pastor Jeff recognizes the need to give guidelines to Christians who use social media.
I appreciate his candor on the subject. He brings years of experience as a Biblical counselor to the issue by applying principles from the book of Proverbs to how we communicate. He has a formula for Facebook (and every other type of social media) that is built around five questions that help the reader question their motives and attitude in communication. I will list each question along with a few thoughts of my own. My hope is your interest will be piqued enough to go pick up a copy of the book online (www.heritagebooks.org)
The first question to ask when using social media is “Am I Controlled?” This is also the title of the first chapter and it is built around several Proverbs that prove the importance of self-control in communication.
Proverbs 29:11 is wonderfully succinct, “A fool gives full vent to his spirit, but a wise man quietly holds it back.”
Pastor Jeff makes a good point about how different electronic communication is to others forms of speaking and writing.
He writes, “The technology that has given us social media has taken away much of the quality control that governs communication.”
The author makes a strong case from Scripture for believers to be cautious about what they write online. There is no special “free speech” pass for Christians to say whatever they want online. God is aware of our words and direct messages, even before we write them.
The second question is “Am I Calm?” This is specifically focused on not responding out of anger online.
Proverbs 15:1 says, “A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.”
Pastor Jeff believes that one reason so much anger is expressed online is because people believe it will bring about change. He makes the argument that venting online rarely makes lasting change in the mind of the viewers. I would certainly agree. Christians need to remember that the ends do not justify the means. We are called to a higher standard than the world and this means we need to constantly consider our motives for what we say and write.
The next question is one that is often overlooked on social media. It is the question “Am I Careful?” Proverbs 12:11 says "Whoever works his land will have plenty of bread, but he who follows worthless pursuits lacks sense.” The author of Taming the Fingers encourages believers to calculate the risks involved in communicating online. It is very easy to not anticipate the impact a certain phrase or image may have if it is posted online. I did not realize this until I lived overseas. I came to see that many of my posts could come across as boastful and excessive to people in poorer countries.
The fourth question is “Am I Compassionate?” Pastor Jeff makes an interesting point in this chapter about true compassion. He distinguishes between false compassion and true compassion as seen in Proverbs 12:10, “Whoever is righteous has regard for the life of his beast, but the mercy of the wicked is cruel.”
The “mercy” of the wicked is actually false mercy or false compassion. This would be the kind of “good works” that someone does just to be seen on social media. Jesus spoke very strongly about doing righteous deeds privately.
He said, “But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your giving may be in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you.” Matthew 6:3-4
The last question is “Am I Conscientious?” The author really hits home in this chapter because he warns against acting differently online than we would in person.
He writes, “How we use social media should be a matter of conscience.”
We should follow the apostle Paul’s model from Acts 24:16, “So I always take pains to have a clear conscience toward both God and man.”
This is a very practical question to ask because it allows each person’s conscience to guide what they read and write on social media.
Pastor Tim serves at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com