The City of Selma’s Pioneer Village and the Selma District Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring their inaugural BBQ Beef Rib Cook-Off on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Pioneer Village.
Pioneer Village is located at 1880 Art Gonzales Parkway between Home Depot and Cattlemen’s Restaurant.
This event is a fundraiser that will benefit Pioneer Village and the Chamber of Commerce. The community is invited to participate in the Rib Cook-Off, People’s Choice Awards, corn hole tournament, youth activities, etc. There will be music, square dancing and line dancing, food vendors with a variety of foods, craft vendors and with plenty of drinks available, beer, sodas, water, etc. Harris Ranch is a major sponsor of the event.
The event is from 3-9 p.m., adults $10, Children 5 to 10 $3 and children 4 and under are free. Winners of the Rib Cook-Off: First Place $750, Second Place $350 and third $250. Rather you’re a professional or amateur, come give it a try. Fee to register is $51.00 with a possibility of being refunded based on inspection fees. To enter in the Rib Cook-Off please call the Chamber of Commerce (559) 891-2235.
The Corn Hole Tournament is $25 for a two-person team. Please call the Recreation and Community Services Department to register, (559) 891-2237, deadline is Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Prize money will be given out to the 1st through 3rd place teams.
For information please call the Selma District Chamber of Commerce, (559) 891-2235.
