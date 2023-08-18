Two things are happening at the Lil’ Brick Theater site on Douty. First, three screens are ready for our Short Film Showcase on Aug. 26. We are excited to present this first-time event at our new location. We are also planning rehearsals for a "Don Quixote" marionette puppet theater show. Our puppeteers are excited to present this classic story.
The short film submissions have come to us from Hanford, Lemoore, Goshen and Visalia. We welcome Tanya Miller (Hanford), Julio Cesar Gonzalez, Jr. (Lemoore), Joe Bejarano (Goshen), and Hannah Johnson, Jacob Perch, Ian Cook, Juliette Proser, Ashtyn Cripps and William Youngquist (a group from Visalia).
One of the film makers included in our event discussed how he lost his film, "The Uber Driver." I saw the tremendous effort he put into the film firsthand. When it was completed, it was part of the Bend Film Festival a few years ago. What happened was his laptop was stolen and his footage was gone. Luckily, I found a copy. You can image how elated he was when I told him.