Tyler Jones

A catalyst is a person or thing that precipitates an event. We are called to be agents of change in our spheres of influence. When you read the eleventh chapter of Hebrews, you learn about many people who worked out their faith and brought about great change.

It is not foreign for God to take our mustard seed of faith to cause great change. However, as believers, we have become too comfortable in our church programs and have fallen asleep to the purpose God has called us. We pray for revival but don’t do the work to have revival in our community.

Before we can revive, we must be awakened to the identity and purpose God called us. In Romans, there's a verse that says creation waits in eagerness for the children of God to be revealed (8:19). It is time for us to rise up and step into who we are as children of God.

Tyler Jones is Student Ministry Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at tyler@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

 

