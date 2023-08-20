“I’ll pray for you.”

That phrase is as common as saying, “I’m fine,” when people ask you how you’re doing. Even if you’re not fine, you’ll answer with those two words. So, when we hear someone share their worries, concerns, tragedies, or needs and we answer, “I’ll pray for you”, what do we really mean? Are we going to send up a quickie prayer to God and hope that’s enough? Will we put a sad face on their social media post and write, “I’m praying for you” with a praying hands emoji? Or will we take their need for prayer seriously and really put them before the Lord during our prayer time?

A quickie prayer is just fine. Sometimes, the quickest prayer we can pray is a heartfelt, “Help!” God loves it when we reach out to Him for help, but He loves it even more when we are truly seeking Him for ourselves and for our friends and family.

Paula Aiton is a local freelance writer, musician and artist. She is a member of Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA and can be reached at 559-582-1528.

