That phrase is as common as saying, “I’m fine,” when people ask you how you’re doing. Even if you’re not fine, you’ll answer with those two words. So, when we hear someone share their worries, concerns, tragedies, or needs and we answer, “I’ll pray for you”, what do we really mean? Are we going to send up a quickie prayer to God and hope that’s enough? Will we put a sad face on their social media post and write, “I’m praying for you” with a praying hands emoji? Or will we take their need for prayer seriously and really put them before the Lord during our prayer time?
A quickie prayer is just fine. Sometimes, the quickest prayer we can pray is a heartfelt, “Help!” God loves it when we reach out to Him for help, but He loves it even more when we are truly seeking Him for ourselves and for our friends and family.
A few years ago, I realized that I was just going through the motions when I said that I’d pray for somebody. I usually didn’t know what else to say when someone would share their deepest concerns or needs. When confronted with some of life’s scariest things like someone’s terminal cancer diagnosis or the loss of a loved one, I began to feel that I needed to make an effort to pray for the people I encountered.
I’d like to share with you some basic ideas for remembering to pray for the people in your life. It won’t take much time and you’ll feel so much better about your commitment to care for them in the most loving way possible.
Write their name and their concern on a sheet of paper and tuck it into your bible or your daily devotional. Don’t forget to put the date that you started praying and then update your list if you get any news that changes the need. You can put a simple “A” in front of the prayers as they’re answered.
Most of us have several journals lying around the house. Find one and make it your prayer journal. Put the person’s name in the journal with the details, but you might want to take more time in the journal to write out more information. I’ve seen journals where the person gave every prayer request its own page. That way, they could add to it as needed, or write down scriptures that pertained to the need, or even write down the date(s) that they prayed for that person.
Post-It notes or index cards
Yep, it’s perfectly OK to use post-it notes or index cards for your prayer requests. I once knew a pastor who would always keep an index card in his shirt pocket. When he encountered someone that needed prayer, he would write their name and need on the card. He told me that his dresser was covered in index cards, but that was his way of keeping track of the people he was shepherding.
For the techies among us, and I’m raising my hand for this one, use an app on your phone or tablet or your computer. I’ve tried several and what I love most about them is that you can mark the prayer as “answered” and the details about how God answered the prayer. It’s always wonderful to look back at the amazing things God is doing in our lives. Here are several prayer apps and software that you can check out: PrayerMate by Discipleship Tech (iOS); Mobile Knee Prayer List by Scott Conger (Android); Echo Prayer (Android and iOS); Daily Bible & Prayer (Windows). Many Bible apps have a prayer list included such as the one in the YouVersion Bible by Life.Church.
Don’t forget to pray for yourself
When I say, “Don’t forget to pray for yourself,” I don’t mean that in a selfish way. When we’re praying and helping others, we can become worn out and weary. Jesus often removed Himself to a quiet place to pray because He needed that time with His Father to share the burden of ministry. Jesus was fully God and fully human, so He would get physically tired and worn out. When you’re praying be sure to quiet yourself, ask God for strength and enjoy His presence, especially through His word.
“So, let’s not get tired of doing what is good. At just the right time we will reap a harvest of blessing if we don’t give up.” Galatians 6:9 NLT
“But despite Jesus’ instructions, the report of his power spread even faster, and vast crowds came to hear him preach and to be healed of their diseases. But Jesus often withdrew to the wilderness for prayer.” Luke 5:16-17 NLT
God is so good, and He listens to our prayers, even the quick prayers for “Help!” He wants to spend time with us, and He wants to listen as we unburden ourselves and our concerns for others. It pleases Him when we are ministering to each other. That is what we are doing when we say, “I’ll pray for you.”
Paula Aiton is a local freelance writer, musician and artist. She is a member of Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA and can be reached at 559-582-1528.