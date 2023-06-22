I continue to sort through the many boxes I inherited from Mom and Dad and from when Steve and I purchased the Imperial Dynasty building and many of its treasure troves. Some things I find make me weep, others bring much needed laughter, and still other things I just file in the “sort of bizarre” category.

Many of you may remember Uncle Richard’s off the menu, special eight-course, gourmet dinners served at our family’s Imperial Dynasty restaurant, which featured dishes such as “filet mignons de boeuf tartar,” “consommé de Chukkar aux hasma,” “petit homards,” “caille a la Chinoise,”and “filet d’agneau grille perigourdine,” and more. For larger groups, he often gave a speech when the meal concluded. He wrote his speeches in longhand on yellow legal pads. I have found several of them, the latest I am filing in the third category.

It was a speech for a group of gourmands that named their dinner after Auguste Escoffier, French chef, restauranteur, and culinary writer. I have a vague memory of this particular gourmet dinner. I know I created the dessert and I believe I may have been one of the servers. But I don’t remember the speech Uncle Richard gave about dim sum’s origins, nor have I ever heard of this story of one of my favorite traditional Chinese meals. But as I read his speech, I instantly recalled Uncle Richard’s off beat sense of humor and his sharp barks of laughter. This was the man who named the stalls in the Imperial Dynasty’s downstairs women’s restroom “Princess Pei Pei” and Princess Wei Wei.” As I continued to read, I wondered if Uncle Richard fabricated the story of the creation of dim sum. I am sharing his speech here. You decide.

Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

 

Tags

Recommended for you