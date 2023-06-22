I continue to sort through the many boxes I inherited from Mom and Dad and from when Steve and I purchased the Imperial Dynasty building and many of its treasure troves. Some things I find make me weep, others bring much needed laughter, and still other things I just file in the “sort of bizarre” category.
Many of you may remember Uncle Richard’s off the menu, special eight-course, gourmet dinners served at our family’s Imperial Dynasty restaurant, which featured dishes such as “filet mignons de boeuf tartar,” “consommé de Chukkar aux hasma,” “petit homards,” “caille a la Chinoise,”and “filet d’agneau grille perigourdine,” and more. For larger groups, he often gave a speech when the meal concluded. He wrote his speeches in longhand on yellow legal pads. I have found several of them, the latest I am filing in the third category.
It was a speech for a group of gourmands that named their dinner after Auguste Escoffier, French chef, restauranteur, and culinary writer. I have a vague memory of this particular gourmet dinner. I know I created the dessert and I believe I may have been one of the servers. But I don’t remember the speech Uncle Richard gave about dim sum’s origins, nor have I ever heard of this story of one of my favorite traditional Chinese meals. But as I read his speech, I instantly recalled Uncle Richard’s off beat sense of humor and his sharp barks of laughter. This was the man who named the stalls in the Imperial Dynasty’s downstairs women’s restroom “Princess Pei Pei” and Princess Wei Wei.” As I continued to read, I wondered if Uncle Richard fabricated the story of the creation of dim sum. I am sharing his speech here. You decide.
“Good evening, gentlemen and most salubrious friends of Escoffier.
“Four different items of dim sum were served during your reception tonight. Although dim sum is Chinese food, I believe it is very appropriate to offer dim sum in the royal spirit of Escoffier, the King of Chefs and the Chef of Kings.
“In ancient China, dim sum was originally created for the emperor’s royal snacks. Dim Sum, in Chinese, means touch of the heart. Originally, it was meant, touch of the King’s heart.
“At that time the emperor had many royal concubines. Each concubine was entitled to her own private domain with proper appointment and selection of her kitchen staff. In order to gain the favorable affection of His Majesty, each concubine tried to select the best chef available to prepare assortments of delicious dim sum. Naturally, each concubine wanted to be with the emperor night after night. Therefore, the dim sum offered to the King had to be the most tantalizing and imaginative variation.
“Eventually dim sum was passed on from the Imperial Palace to the common people. The people developed and created their own regional style of dim sum. The principle aim of dim sum is to tantalize the appetite without filling the stomach. Dim sum must be dainty, delicate, delicious, delectable, delightful, and desirable. Dim sum deserves to be the King of snacks and the snack for the King.
“Gentlemen, tonight, you are the Kings.
“Thank you. I remain your humble Chinese cook, Richard C. Wing.”
While I’m still not sure of the origins of dim sum (a quick Google search gave no mention of emperors and concubines), I love all of its dishes, especially the various dumplings. Brendan Pang created this delicious, delectable, and delightful dumpling as a vegan option for his restaurant, Bumplings If you like dumplings and if you like kimchi, this one is for you. Enjoy!
