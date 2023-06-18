Paula Aiton.jpeg

My dad passed away from cancer in 1999. He was only 73 years old. Recently, I came across a letter that I had written to him just a few weeks before he died. Mom told me later that he had kept it on his bedside table and would read it often during his final days.

As I reread the letter I’d written him, I realized that some of what I said might encourage you, especially if you or a loved one are nearing the end of your earthly life. The following are excerpts from that letter:

Dear Daddy, I love you. It’s as simple as that. You are a wonderful dad. You’ve made me laugh with your silly sense of humor and you’ve touched me in so many ways and taken such good care of me.

Paula Aiton is a member of the Koinonia Church worship team and a freelance writer, musician and artist. Her blog, ‘God’s Glory Girl’, can be found at godsglorygirl.com

 

